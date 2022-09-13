VARIOUS DAYLIFE is available now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore its every last corner as a settler of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

VARIOUS DAYLIFE Early-purchase Bonus Content

[VARIOUS DAYLIFE Design Works THE ART OF VARIOUS 2019-2022]

A digital art book of over 180 pages including all artwork related to VARIOUS DAYLIFE in high resolution, from the concept art of the initial stages of development to the illustrations used in the game.

Early-purchase period: Until 17th October 2022

■Bundle content

・TRIANGLE STRATEGY DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION:

(Includes TRIANGLE STRATEGY game software & TRIANGLE STRATEGY mini-artbook (digital download))

・VARIOUS DAYLIFE game software

・VARIOUS DAYLIFEdigital artbook

(The VARIOUS DAYLIFE digital artbook will be included until 5pm BST / 9am PDT on October 17th)

