V. Update 1.0.9

Now I know what your thinking

"Levi? Wasn't 1.0.8 the VERY LAST UPDATE for the summer? What is this?!"

Well... firstly why don't you mind your OWN BUISNESS! Secondly, I lied. But only because I totally forgot about the Steam Summer Sale event! It's happening! Wowza! and Shoot Trip Die will be on sale! A pretty big sale I might add, so if you have any friends or family who you think NEEDS some STD in there life, then tell them! Spread it like wildfire!

So as a little treat to y'all, and for the newcomers who will be coming in only a few days I believe, I made an update that added some quality of life stuff, bug fixes, tweaks and even some NEW CONTENT! Nothing huge, but it is fun!

So, what is it? Read Below!!!

Tweaks

You no longer have to wait for the win or lose animation of the slot machine to finish before you can continue to play it. (This However does not apply to the money jackpot, you must still wait for that animation to finish before you can play it again.)

The enemy 'Bully Baron' now does any of there 2 attacks much faster.

'Wage Cucks' now gain stage HP, meaning they have much more HP in relation to where they are in the game.

In the minigame 'Gappy Fishing' you no longer gain an extra worm from getting the big bass, rather you get an extra worm from reeling in any fish with full power! (A full line up of double-exclamation points, or 6 '!').

Added a bonus in the minigame 'Gappy Fishing' that triggers when you collect all 4 different fish without failing any reels between each attempt.

Slightly changed where different fish can spawn in 'Gappy Fishing'

The final boss now has more HP throughout there multiple phases, fight should overall take longer and have parts of there fight be less likely to be skipped due to unexpected HP levels.

more sound effects added in 'Gappy Fishing'

Retroactively fixed some rooms for easier maneuverability, mostly in 'The Foul Domain.'

Additions

Added item descriptions to the Item Compendium! Confused on what an item you've picked up in a past trip does? Just select it with the spacebar and you can read all about it! You can only read about items you've found before, so the best way to learn what each item does is to just play around with them! and keep your eyes PEELED!

The Tips found on the dimension transition screen have been replaced with a new friend! Bip! He always knows just what to say, and will keep your heart in the game with his many quips!

Added a new 'Full House' Bonus to the 'Gappy Fishing' Minigame! Whenever you catch all 4 different fish without failing any casts or reels you are granted 500 extra bonus points!

Added scaling difficulty to 'Gappy Fishing' The more fish you catch, the harder it gets! Whenever you fail a cast or reel the difficulty lowers gradually.

A New Minigame! Ugby's Shooting Range! Play as the gun-slinging Ugby Mumba and fire at moving targets to get a highscore! For each bullseye you get, the more ammo you get in the BONUS ROUND! Big shoutout to Jack of the MilkBarLads in allowing me to use Ugby Mumba! Means a lot! :-D

Fixes

Level generation should no longer be able to repeat the same room back-to-back. However, rooms may repeat in the same dimensions, they just won't do it directly after one another. There was a system originally set in place to prevent this but it now functions as intended!

Fixed a bug where killing the enemy 'Bully Baron' with kerosene before they had a chance to summon 'wage cucks' would cause you to softlock the board.

Fixed Multiple spelling mistakes.

Fixed a bug where you could save over your highscore in minigames if you exited in the middle of a game (If you had a saved highscore of 100, and your score in the game you just exited was 0, the lower score would overwrite the saved highscore.)

Fixed a bug where some instances of the enemy 'Grubble' were completely static.

Fixed a bug where some instances of the enemy 'Shadow' did not sway as intended.

Okay, for real this time! No more content updates until fall! I'm 100% serious this time! This is 1.0.9, the last of the 1.0s... next update will be something along the lines of 1.1.x! I can't make a 1.0.10, that looks weird!!!

This update was basically just so I can take advantage of the summer sale. More people are gonna get there eyes on this, and I want to enhance there experience even if just slightly! More eyes means more fans which means more motivation for me to add content!!! And more content is for sure on the way!

So this fall, prepare yourself for...

The Minigame Update (name pending)

-Levi Ramirez