-Act 2 is now live! Standard Mode is now double the length, running until a second boss. The pool of levels it randomly pulls from for Act 2 isn't as large as Act 1 yet, but that will change.

-Window should now allow resizing when not in fullscreen

-NOTICE: New sprites have been added, so old save files will populate your cards' art with the wrong sprites. It won't have any impact on gameplay, you'll just have randomly generated card art until you make a new save.