Turkish Language Is Live

I am pleased to announce that Turkish is now available in game as a language option. Turkish was not really on my radar, but I have had a couple gamers ask for this, and in particular one very passionate gamer in discord who really wanted to try the game but only spoke Turkish. So, I know there is at least one happy person out there today.

Like all the translations I did this myself, it was done with google translate and will have some issues. Google is great, but it struggles with words that have multiple meanings. Please as you see an issue let me know, and if possible, please include a screen shot for me on discord showing what is incorrect as well as what it should be. With your help over time, we will improve Turkish as well as all languages offered in game. I wish I was in a place to have them professionally done, but that is just not within my financial means at this time. If the game finds success we could potentially consider having professional editing done to all the languages offered in game.

Next up I plan to begin work on a content patch bringing a lot of great new ideas that have been suggested by the community. There are some really great ideas coming in, and many of which I think will serve to improve the games experience. If you want to stay up-to-date with what is being developed, consider joining the discord server. https://discord.gg/WfbXE4cDVA

I was planning to aim for a mid-July date for this update, but due to the steam summer sale I think it will make more sense for players to aim for August 1st. This will also be the first time we will record a new post release "Hall Of Fame" record of the top 10 players in each leader board to permanently show their dominance of the game. I may leave the boards intact, or reset them at this time and force new saves to be created to post scores. I would prefer to keep long running boards, but if to many balance changes are made, we might look at a reset for each season like we did during EA. Let me know your thoughts, and to any new Turkish players. Have fun and reach out for help or to give feedback and suggestions anytime.