Version 1.2.5. Difficulty matters

Hello everyone.

It has been more than two months since the last update, time is just flying :) We have had our hands full getting the upcoming DLC Imperiums: Rome vs Carthage ready for beta and doing some prep work for the new project, and in the meantime improving the current game core. It is now time to upgrade all your instances to a new version 1.2.5.!

The update 1.2.5. has the code name "Difficulty matters" as the most important change is related to the selected game difficulty. It also brings a number of improvements and changes based on your feedback, wishes and bug reports. Your feedback does matter to us. Please, keep sharing your thoughts, ideas and suggestions with us and let us know whenever you experience a bug, we too want to make Imperiums perfect!

So what's new in "your" update?

The initial setup can now vary depending on selected game difficulty. In all of the official scenarios (Greek Wars, Alexander, Peloponnese and Troy campaigns) you will be granted additional starting resources and bonus units if you start on lower difficulty levels (noob, beginner, easy and partially medium). Higher difficulty levels are not affected by this change. This should allow newcomers to do "more" in the first turns while giving them a "bigger buffer" for mistakes.

The raiding event was reimplemented into the vanilla campaign. Early warning system will send you a report about the Celtic raiding parties well in advance with an approximation where they shall appear.

The attitude of new factions towards existing nations has been tweaked. So far, when a new faction appears, it's attitude towards others has always been neutral. Now, it will range from friendly to hostile to make it more variable and natural. We plan to build on this further in the following updates.

Pending diplomatic proposals have been added to the tooltip in the political map, when you hover over a particular banner or cameo (thanks to gripley and his suggestion).

The odds of a tile changing affiliation when applying influence on it were added to the tooltip (thanks to Hector of Troy and his suggestion).

AI will focus more on the destruction of enemy suppliers that support attacking units. This should make the AI tactical plans for actual battlefronts more cunning.

"AI player difficulty" was renamed to "AI proficiency". The term has caused already a lot of confusion, making some players quite unhappy (again thanks to gripley and his note).

The production modifier, when a state is in a "transformation period" (going through a change of government), was tweaked to have a less devastating impact on the economy during this process.

Changes in the trading mechanic were implemented. Until now, the majority of the traded food was spoiled before it was used. Now, the demand of the units, cities and other objects is deducted from the stockpile BEFORE the amount of spoiled food is calculated and deducted (thank to MiyabiSFG and our discussion on Discord).

A Tooltip stating current local birth grant was added to the panel showing the actual size of the city (in the lower right corner of the Unit menu). Clicking on the panel opens the Birth rate window where you can manage the birth rate support.

An issue with "City foundations" being removed when wood was chopped on the city tile, was fixed.

Couple of weird terrain issues were fixed (thanks to PLierMagic and his cooperation).

Game running in Proton now supports all languages.

Number of improvements were implemented in Proton (based on cooperation with MasterionX).

An issue with resetting game settings back to default values after restarting the game was fixed.

Performance of AI turns was improved.

All languages have been updated.

Couple of rare CTDs were fixed.

Some issues in Japanese localization were fixed (thanks to Airscape and his reports).

We would like to wish you a nice summer! Get some tan before the Rome vs Carthage DLC is out, you won't get much sunlight then :) Believe me, I know what I am talking about.

As always, if you haven't yet done so, please wishlist the upcoming DLC and spread the word :) Your support is vital and we are grateful for every single wishlist!

Yours,

Kube Games team.