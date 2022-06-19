 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Survival update for 19 June 2022

Quick Extra Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8967798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick extra and small update....
-fixed ammo dupe glitch by dropping ammo before reloading finishes
-fixed a bug where an item you are trying to pick up will still disappear even if your inventory is full
-fixed a graphical bug with female soldier texture
-added two new food items: fish tin and pashtet tin
-more anti-cheats
-fixed a bug where leaderboard was not appearing for some

