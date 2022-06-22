Running with Akimbo

Once again, thank you for all the feedback, comments, messages, and Steam reviews as they help us shape Project Warlock II into a better game. Please keep them coming!

Here’s a changelog for our latest patch that updates the game to version 0.2.5.41:

Rebaked Occlusion Culling for all levels - issues with textures not appearing properly should now be resolved

Applied a potential fix for imps jumping outside of the geometry and shooting from behind walls

Tweaked Akimbo cooldown mechanics. Now when using akimbo and switching to other weapons the cooldown timer will be shorter as long as you don't disable it manually or use the whole akimbo time

The Run key binding is updated to enable Walking when Autorun is toggled on

Reduced the amount of quicksave slots to one. If you rename the quicksave, a new quicksave will be made instead

We’re updating our production schedule based on your feedback and plan to share a more detailed roadmap for the rest of the year soon.

Also, please make sure to leave a review if you like the game. Steam likes that and gets our game in front of more people this way.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26638/Project_Warlock_1_&_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26602/ULTRAKILL_x_Project_Warlock_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26600/POSTAL_Brain_Damaged_x_Project_Warlock_2/