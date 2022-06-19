V10.1.6 Released

This update contains the following updates and bug fixes:

Added the ability to specify which runner is the second out on a line drive double play (if no runner is specified the lead runner is out).

Added the ability to specify who makes the putout on a fielder’s choice bunt, or the second putout on a double play bunt.

Added a new error command (located in the rare commands table) that allows you to enter an error and specify the runner advancement for each runner as well as the base occupied by the batter after the error.

Added the ability to include spaces in your commands to make them easier to read. For example, 1BR11R30 can be written as 1B R11 R30 .

The pitcher's name in the lineup is now displayed using italics when they become tired.

The current half-inning is now highlighted with red font in the linescore. This makes it easier to see what team is up.

Fixed a bug with sorting ERA in reports.

Please be sure to checkout the latest Board Game Command document. You can find the most recent version by clicking on the Menu button during a game. A copy of the latest document is also located in your DigitalDiamondDataFilesV10 folder. Contact customer support if you have any questions about the command changes, or you have suggestions or bugs to report.