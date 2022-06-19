Patch 1.5.5 - Spell Levels + Trident

Ahoy, mateys!
Today's patch brings no new zones, but it has some major gameplay changes.
- All spells can now be levelled up with Spell Jewels up to 4 times. Please note that spell-rune combinations have been mixed up again, so your spells might have changed with the new patch.
- New Reagent: Enchanter's Cards - use on a rune to randomize its passive bonuses.
- New Weapon: Trident. The game's first two-handed melee weapon. It has increased reach, and it inherits the sprint charge bonus
- New Spell: Drunken Surge. Similar attack to that of a Drunken Channeler.
- New Spell: Cure. Can be used on bottles and instruments. This is the first spell for Bottles
- Buffs and ailments are now displayed on the GUI.
- You can now sacrifice runes to speed up Arena progress.
- Arena now works in multiplayer
- Rune Level bonus stat has been revamped: now it only adds levels to the runes in a given item, but gives more levels
- 3 new perks that give bonus damage to stunning attacks
- New enemy types for the Summit of the Guardian: the Ice Caller and the Ice Golem
- Updated reptile textures
- Added item quantity display
- More stats are visible in the inventory, the sell screen has been changed.
- Fire Caller and Hurl Lava projectiles now roll on the surface of the terrain.
- Updated Blunderbuss shot sound
- Updated music3.mp3 with harps (now called calm_2.mp3)
- You can now focus on a specific enemy ship by clicking on its icon on the minimap
- You can now get Sockets as Arena rewards
- Increased Reagent drop chance
- Revamped Bomb stun stats, Bomb and Grenade now stuns for 2s
- Frenzy now does a small forward lunge
- Nova now inherits weapon burst
- Reagents and sockets now drop from loot level 2
- Adjusted saturation perk tooltip
- Increased Crazed Colossus life from 800 to 850
- Decreased Vengeful Blood armor to 15
- Sharkman attack cooldown increased to 1 second, damage increased from 10 to 13
- Nerfed Rifle damage stat
- Buffed Bleed Resist stat on Bottles
- Added hotkey to preview next spell level
- Added GUI alert when getting a traded item in multiplayer
- Adjusted Spike Trap damage frame timings
- Arena end is now delayed after death
- Fixed: upgrading a rune with dust did not update hero stats, only the tooltip
- Fixed: dying no longer resets perks and curse level to last checkpoint
- Fixed: even numbered multishots were supposed to randomize the side of the last bullet
- Fixed: armor color is correctly synced once again in multiplayer
- Fixed: bomb debris texture on grass and dirt were almost invisible
- Fixed: Whirl and Harass now plays correct upper body stand animation once it is finished
- Fixed: Hero aliases when loading a multiplayer session in single player are now removed
- Fixed: Arena rewards on game loading caused an error
- Small boat's collider mesh was made wider
- Added a bit of noise to minimap generated texture color
- Added hint to Forbidden Cliffs after Mountain Giant rescue
That is all for today, I think. As always, let me know if you encounter any new or old issues. Don't forget to wishlist my upcoming game, Delilah, if you're into that sort of thing.
Smooth Sailing!
Borington
