Patch 1.5.5 - Spell Levels + Trident

Ahoy, mateys!

Today's patch brings no new zones, but it has some major gameplay changes.

All spells can now be levelled up with Spell Jewels up to 4 times. Please note that spell-rune combinations have been mixed up again, so your spells might have changed with the new patch.



New Reagent: Enchanter's Cards - use on a rune to randomize its passive bonuses.



New Weapon: Trident. The game's first two-handed melee weapon. It has increased reach, and it inherits the sprint charge bonus



New Spell: Drunken Surge. Similar attack to that of a Drunken Channeler.



New Spell: Cure. Can be used on bottles and instruments. This is the first spell for Bottles



Buffs and ailments are now displayed on the GUI.



You can now sacrifice runes to speed up Arena progress.



Arena now works in multiplayer

Rune Level bonus stat has been revamped: now it only adds levels to the runes in a given item, but gives more levels

3 new perks that give bonus damage to stunning attacks



New enemy types for the Summit of the Guardian: the Ice Caller and the Ice Golem



Updated reptile textures



Added item quantity display



More stats are visible in the inventory, the sell screen has been changed.



Fire Caller and Hurl Lava projectiles now roll on the surface of the terrain.



Updated Blunderbuss shot sound

Updated music3.mp3 with harps (now called calm_2.mp3)

You can now focus on a specific enemy ship by clicking on its icon on the minimap

You can now get Sockets as Arena rewards

Increased Reagent drop chance

Revamped Bomb stun stats, Bomb and Grenade now stuns for 2s

Frenzy now does a small forward lunge

Nova now inherits weapon burst

Reagents and sockets now drop from loot level 2

Adjusted saturation perk tooltip

Increased Crazed Colossus life from 800 to 850

Decreased Vengeful Blood armor to 15

Sharkman attack cooldown increased to 1 second, damage increased from 10 to 13

Nerfed Rifle damage stat

Buffed Bleed Resist stat on Bottles

Added hotkey to preview next spell level

Added GUI alert when getting a traded item in multiplayer

Adjusted Spike Trap damage frame timings

Arena end is now delayed after death

Fixed: upgrading a rune with dust did not update hero stats, only the tooltip

Fixed: dying no longer resets perks and curse level to last checkpoint

Fixed: even numbered multishots were supposed to randomize the side of the last bullet

Fixed: armor color is correctly synced once again in multiplayer

Fixed: bomb debris texture on grass and dirt were almost invisible

Fixed: Whirl and Harass now plays correct upper body stand animation once it is finished

Fixed: Hero aliases when loading a multiplayer session in single player are now removed

Fixed: Arena rewards on game loading caused an error

Small boat's collider mesh was made wider

Added a bit of noise to minimap generated texture color

Added hint to Forbidden Cliffs after Mountain Giant rescue

That is all for today, I think. As always, let me know if you encounter any new or old issues. Don't forget to wishlist my upcoming game, Delilah, if you're into that sort of thing.

Smooth Sailing!

Borington