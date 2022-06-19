Patch Notes 2.06



Game:

The lifespan of the rose bushes was slightly reduced because you could harvest too often in relation to other plants.

During the weather event: arctic winter it could happen that it snowed in the caves. This should be fixed now.

The lifespan of farm plants is now more consistent and only in the 100-120% range to avoid plants that are harvested frequently getting too much of an advantage over others.

The prices and recipes for some weapons (especially the hunting bow) have been adjusted to prevent them from earning a lot of coins in a short time with almost no effort. The profit margin on the hunting bow in particular was completely disproportionate.

Weapons can now no longer be sold at the blacksmith or carpenter, but only at the merchant.