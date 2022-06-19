New content update

New vehicles

This update brings the FEEN 200 truck, in two versions:

Semi-trailers tractor

Crate transport version

More versions of the FEEN 200 will come later !

A new small tank trailer, for liquid transport, is also now available in the vehicle shop !

New feature

As requested by the players, you can now activate an option allowing to attach trailers directly from your vehicle, without having to exit your vehicle to manually attach the trailer.

The same is also available for the tug vehicle !

These two options are available in the game settings menu, while in game (off by default)

This update also contains other changes and fix: see the full release note below:

Bug fix:

Fix some rare crashes

Fix crates 3D meshes not visually removed when using jettison command

Fix required amount for transport mission from A to B not capped

Fix sorting contracts by types

Fix some texts being cropped

Fix wind turbines hit box

New vehicles:

FEEN 200: new tractor for semi-trailers

FEEN 200 Transport: new truck for crate transport

Small tank trailer

Changes/New features: