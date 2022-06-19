New content update

New vehicles
This update brings the FEEN 200 truck, in two versions:
- Semi-trailers tractor
- Crate transport version
More versions of the FEEN 200 will come later !
A new small tank trailer, for liquid transport, is also now available in the vehicle shop !
New feature
As requested by the players, you can now activate an option allowing to attach trailers directly from your vehicle, without having to exit your vehicle to manually attach the trailer.
The same is also available for the tug vehicle !
These two options are available in the game settings menu, while in game (off by default)
This update also contains other changes and fix: see the full release note below:
Bug fix:
- Fix some rare crashes
- Fix crates 3D meshes not visually removed when using jettison command
- Fix required amount for transport mission from A to B not capped
- Fix sorting contracts by types
- Fix some texts being cropped
- Fix wind turbines hit box
New vehicles:
- FEEN 200: new tractor for semi-trailers
- FEEN 200 Transport: new truck for crate transport
- Small tank trailer
Changes/New features:
- Add an option allowing to attach trailers directly from vehicles (in game settings)
- Add an option allowing to attach vehicles directly from tug tractor (in game settings)
- AI traffic now use their blinkers on road intersections
- Crates now have a distinct visual for all kind of resources
- Show station name on transport stations
- Show transport stations on map using a dedicated icon
- Adapt font size to text length (3D texts)
