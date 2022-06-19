Patch version 1.0.30

Hey folks! I've rolled out another patch sooner than expected due to an issue with 1.0.29a. The changes:

-- added a tutorial to Out of Food Battle explicitly directing the player to inspect the resistances of fruit trees in order to know what skills are best used against them.

-- added some camera movements to the conversation between Ebon Raban and his engineer in Coria Bridge Battle.

-- added Steel to the list of weapon materials used for creating proc gen weapons once the player reaches Coria.

-- created new item image: Satchel Charge.

-- temporarily rolled back the pending-Wait-action dialogue menu bug fix from 1.0.29a, as this was causing the dialogue menu to lock up when dialogue with an EndConvImmediately action triggered at the same time as a combat bark. (Needless to say, I'll have to figure out a different way to fix that first bug.)