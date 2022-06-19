Update Quest System and bugs fixed

- You can now do multiple quests at the same time
- You can rescue prisoners at any time
- You can zoom in and out of the player camera
- When you zoom the player's camera you can activate the first person view. I still have to refine the FPS view
- Soldiers are looking for the best gear at all times
- Windowed mode added
- You can now send gold to other villages with the wagon
- I fixed the wagon bug that gets stuck with other wagon
Other bugs fixed
