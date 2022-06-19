 Skip to content

Alek - The Lost Kingdom update for 19 June 2022

Update Quest System and bugs fixed

Build 8967218

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now do multiple quests at the same time
  • You can rescue prisoners at any time
  • You can zoom in and out of the player camera
  • When you zoom the player's camera you can activate the first person view. I still have to refine the FPS view
  • Soldiers are looking for the best gear at all times
  • Windowed mode added
  • You can now send gold to other villages with the wagon
  • I fixed the wagon bug that gets stuck with other wagon
    Other bugs fixed
