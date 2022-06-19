New Update!

Hello

We have just released another update:

-Added a "hotkey" bar where you can quickly use up to five items from your inventory

-Fixed bug where Entity moves fast after killing a player in multiplayer

-Fixed some syncing errors in multiplayer

-Fixed other players taking damage when one is damaged by a campfire

-Fixed a bug where binding examine and use to the same key allows you to duplicate a picked up item

-Fixed a bug where if you start a new multiplayer gamer after dying on any level above 0 big syncing errors occur on a new game

-Fixed unlocked hests not syncing for everyone

-Added some anti-cheat measures that make it harder for people to cheat on multiplayer. (No anti-cheat method is 100% foolproof, but it does make it significantly harder for players to cheat)

-Fixed a bug where going up a ladder causes some entities to remain stuck for other players that might see them

-Fixed a bug where the player would sometimes take damage too if another player is attacked by an entity

There will be another update again sometime next week fixing more bugs and adding a new level, entity, items, etc.

Cheers!