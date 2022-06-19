Update 0.2.2.0

New Additions
- 🎵 Replaced all royalty-free music with custom tracks by the talented Vincent Colavita: the composer of Luck be a Landlord, Red Ronin, and many more great games! Big thank you to Vincent for all his hard work. Check out his website to see more of his portfolio!
- ❓ Added "Mystery Pack" that is unlocked after winning a game with Pack #2. The Mystery Pack will be generated with random units from both packs at the start of each run. Have fun finding new combinations and strategies between the first two packs!
- Added Gas Barrel unit to Pack 2, tier 4. 4/0. Sell-> Spawn xLV Gas Tank units with LV equal to this unit
- Added effect to Golfer unit attack
- Added effect to Bongo unit recoil
- Added effect to Factory unit
- Added effect to Tidal Wave unit attack
- Added fancy crowns to pack buttons on the menu to show off if you've won a game on Difficulty 9
- Added music-cued screen transitions when you enter the first battle after a shop or vice versa. Didn't want to add them on every battle/shop because it felt like it slowed down gameplay a little too much.
- Added applause emojis that bounce around the bottom of the screen to celebrate winning a battle
Balance
- No balance changes this update! :)
Bug Fixes/QOL
- Changed music credits to Vincent's website
- Replaced the text box that appeared when you copied a link with a quick text flash
- Added a drop shadow to the "money gained" text when you win a battle, and also added a little rosette behind the number
- Made it where the Level-Up sound would not stack on the coffee item or Teddy Bear unit. Hopefully now your eardrums won't explode if you level 3 units at once
Extra Thoughts
Working with Vincent was a great experience, and I recommend him to any other developers who are looking for music for their games :) The new OST has one over-arcing motif and I'm very happy with how it turned out. If Automoji gets a little more traction, I would love to add a few more unique tracks in the future. But for now, I think the new OST really conveys the energetic and snappy gameplay of Automoji, without being too "busy?"... I'm not a musician, so hopefully that makes sense!
Beyond that, the Mystery Pack has been a lot of fun for me to play around with and I hope you all enjoy it as well! There are infinite combinations to test, so let me know if you notice any effects that don't work how you would presume. I appreciate the feedback as always!
What's next...? Well there are rumors of a sale coming up to celebrate the Summer (but you didn't hear that from me), so I hope to get Automoji in the hands of some new players. I would imagine a couple of balance updates coming soon as I fine-tune the difficulty. Besides that, I am starting to plan out Pack #3, but that is still a way out. Feel free to reach out with any mechanics you come up with (no matter how crazy) and I can play around with them as well.
Thank you as always for playing!
Karl @AutomojiGame
