Update 0.2.2.0

New Additions

🎵 Replaced all royalty-free music with custom tracks by the talented Vincent Colavita: the composer of Luck be a Landlord, Red Ronin, and many more great games! Big thank you to Vincent for all his hard work. Check out his website to see more of his portfolio!

❓ Added "Mystery Pack" that is unlocked after winning a game with Pack #2. The Mystery Pack will be generated with random units from both packs at the start of each run. Have fun finding new combinations and strategies between the first two packs!

Added Gas Barrel unit to Pack 2, tier 4. 4/0. Sell-> Spawn xLV Gas Tank units with LV equal to this unit

Added effect to Golfer unit attack

Added effect to Bongo unit recoil

Added effect to Factory unit

Added effect to Tidal Wave unit attack

Added fancy crowns to pack buttons on the menu to show off if you've won a game on Difficulty 9

Added music-cued screen transitions when you enter the first battle after a shop or vice versa. Didn't want to add them on every battle/shop because it felt like it slowed down gameplay a little too much.

Added applause emojis that bounce around the bottom of the screen to celebrate winning a battle

Balance

No balance changes this update! :)

Bug Fixes/QOL

Changed music credits to Vincent's website

Replaced the text box that appeared when you copied a link with a quick text flash

Added a drop shadow to the "money gained" text when you win a battle, and also added a little rosette behind the number

Made it where the Level-Up sound would not stack on the coffee item or Teddy Bear unit. Hopefully now your eardrums won't explode if you level 3 units at once

Extra Thoughts

Working with Vincent was a great experience, and I recommend him to any other developers who are looking for music for their games :) The new OST has one over-arcing motif and I'm very happy with how it turned out. If Automoji gets a little more traction, I would love to add a few more unique tracks in the future. But for now, I think the new OST really conveys the energetic and snappy gameplay of Automoji, without being too "busy?"... I'm not a musician, so hopefully that makes sense!

Beyond that, the Mystery Pack has been a lot of fun for me to play around with and I hope you all enjoy it as well! There are infinite combinations to test, so let me know if you notice any effects that don't work how you would presume. I appreciate the feedback as always!

What's next...? Well there are rumors of a sale coming up to celebrate the Summer (but you didn't hear that from me), so I hope to get Automoji in the hands of some new players. I would imagine a couple of balance updates coming soon as I fine-tune the difficulty. Besides that, I am starting to plan out Pack #3, but that is still a way out. Feel free to reach out with any mechanics you come up with (no matter how crazy) and I can play around with them as well.

Thank you as always for playing!

Karl @AutomojiGame