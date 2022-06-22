Welcome to Prerelease Update 4! My focus for this update has been improving build variety by buffing some previously underwhelming augments, along with some UI/QOL improvements

Balance

Reworked Megashot! Megashot now causes your projectiles to increase in size as a function of distance traveled, rather than making them a fixed size bigger. Aim them far and they'll get REALLY big...

Energy regeneration is now based on a fixed duration to go from empty to full, rather than a fixed rate. This means increasing the size of your energy bank with Generators won't cause it to take longer to recharge

Reworked Frost Orbit! Frost Orbit now causes all enemies to become FROZEN for a short duration when you land on a planet. Frozen enemies can't use any abilities or move, and refund some time on the Contagion Timer when killed

The first encounter will always be a shop and will always come after the 2nd combat encounter

Made more interesting planet layouts appear earlier in the run

Nerfed Hypershot values across the board

Bugfixes

Fixed crash that could sometimes occur when player died

Fixed bug that would cause some map icons to render incorrectly

Other

Number of waves should be more consistent across runs

Combat encounters now have labels to say how many waves are left

Tweaked Augment/Loadout UI. New colors to indicate quality, better icons to distinguish augment types, and added icons to augment slots to better show which types of augments go where

Update Ship Select screen to use new iconography

The game feels like it's in a pretty good spot. I think there's still some work to be done to make the rate at which the player is able to buy augments/upgrade a bit more predictable. This is mainly around tweaking map generation and enemy distributions.

As always, let me know what you think in the forums or on our Discord! T-minus 2.5 weeks til release!