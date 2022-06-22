Welcome to Prerelease Update 4! My focus for this update has been improving build variety by buffing some previously underwhelming augments, along with some UI/QOL improvements
Balance
- Reworked Megashot! Megashot now causes your projectiles to increase in size as a function of distance traveled, rather than making them a fixed size bigger. Aim them far and they'll get REALLY big...
- Energy regeneration is now based on a fixed duration to go from empty to full, rather than a fixed rate. This means increasing the size of your energy bank with Generators won't cause it to take longer to recharge
- Reworked Frost Orbit! Frost Orbit now causes all enemies to become FROZEN for a short duration when you land on a planet. Frozen enemies can't use any abilities or move, and refund some time on the Contagion Timer when killed
- The first encounter will always be a shop and will always come after the 2nd combat encounter
- Made more interesting planet layouts appear earlier in the run
- Nerfed Hypershot values across the board
Bugfixes
- Fixed crash that could sometimes occur when player died
- Fixed bug that would cause some map icons to render incorrectly
Other
- Number of waves should be more consistent across runs
- Combat encounters now have labels to say how many waves are left
- Tweaked Augment/Loadout UI. New colors to indicate quality, better icons to distinguish augment types, and added icons to augment slots to better show which types of augments go where
- Update Ship Select screen to use new iconography
The game feels like it's in a pretty good spot. I think there's still some work to be done to make the rate at which the player is able to buy augments/upgrade a bit more predictable. This is mainly around tweaking map generation and enemy distributions.
As always, let me know what you think in the forums or on our Discord! T-minus 2.5 weeks til release!
Changed files in this update