Crop Value Fluctuation Update!!!

Hello Everyone!

Today I have added crop value fluctuation to Farmers' Market. The update makes it so every time you go to harvest crops a random multiplier gets added to the sell point making crops sell at different prices. This can be a positive multiplier or a negative one. The harvest time upgrade has also been replaced with the new market upgrade which improves how much crops sell for. I find that this is a positive change that makes the game more enjoyable.

-Bill