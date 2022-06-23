 Skip to content

Farmers' Market update for 23 June 2022

Crop Value Fluctuation Update!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8967002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Today I have added crop value fluctuation to Farmers' Market. The update makes it so every time you go to harvest crops a random multiplier gets added to the sell point making crops sell at different prices. This can be a positive multiplier or a negative one. The harvest time upgrade has also been replaced with the new market upgrade which improves how much crops sell for. I find that this is a positive change that makes the game more enjoyable.

-Bill

