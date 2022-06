Icemaze Cave: Skate Escape is now available on macOS!

Now you can finally skate through the caves even if you're on your Macbook.

A macOS version was one of the first requests we got when Icemaze Cave was released. Happy to oblige!

If you notice any issues with the new macOS version (or any other version), please reach out to us on Discord, in the Steam Discussions forum, or through the Steam support channels.