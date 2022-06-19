DEADLOKK - PATCH NOTES - v0.6.4

Hello! Another small update to fix some issues with hosting lobbies and thrusters. Introducing two new ships, new locations new skyboxes!

ITEMS, CO-PILOTS & CARRIER UPGRADES

Large Seeking Missile

Explosion force reduced from 2,500 to 1,050

Goliath

Mining Laser added which will harvest nearby harvestable asteroids automatically

Warnings now appear if the carrier energy is too low, which when clicked takes you where to

MECHANICS

Impact Damage

Decreased the threshold of impact to cause damage by 20%

Increase the amount of occurred damage from impacts by 10%

Status Effects

New EMP Status effect, which when applied unlocks all targets, including drone’s targets and stops all regeneration effects for the duration (energy, shield hull)

SHIPS

Kolotl [Frigate - Offensive-Utility]

The Kolotl is equipped with an EMP device, designed to stop ships regenerating energy and break locks on hit targets. On entering combat the Kolotl gains a boost of energy regeneration but always increases the energy cost of all abilities.

Active Slots: 3

Upgrade Slots: 3

Intrinsic Passive: Combat Adaptive Reactor

When entering combat gain 25 bonus energy regeneration for 15 seconds

Increase the cost of all abilities by 20%

Intrinsic Active (W): 'Sting' EMP Cannon

Fire an EMP bolt applying EMP to the target for 5 seconds

Cooldown 12s

Nezara [Frigate - Defensive-Support]

The Nezara is a drone ship designed to launch drones which have the capability to restore hull to nearby damaged allies, including other drones.

Active Slots: 4

Upgrade Slots: 2

Intrinsic Passive: Drone Repair Augmentation

Drones Launched have the ability to repair nearby ship’s hull

Repair 60hp every 5 seconds

Arbor [Frigate - Recon]

Probes Launched from the Arbor now apply EMP periodically instead of unlocking the locks of nearby targets

EXPEDITION CHANGES

Scale Factor

Increased from 1.015% per minute to 1.02%, this is the value it was before the nerf to scale factor in general, however the reduction remains the same

Mining

Basic mining added to PVE, carrier automatically harvests asteroids. Further plans for this in the future

Locations

New locations added, further plans for more content coming soon

Some older location environments updated

Systems

Now come with randomized skyboxes, this was in the game previously by not implemented

Items

Generated afterburners now randomize with high speed bonuses

Generated weapons will no longer generate with Slow or Immobilizing effects

Generated weapons now spawn with ‘consecutive hit’ effects, which apply Slow or Immobilize after repeated hits on the same target

VFX, SFX & UI

[VFX] Impact Effects

Impact effects have been added to various weapon types and asteroids

Signature Increase impact effect visual changed

[VFX] Camera

Locking the camera now shows a faint border around the screen

[VFX] Faction Logos

Empyrean Logo updated

Innokkulum Logo updated

[SFX] Music

New Soundtrack added

BUG FIXES