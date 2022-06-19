DEADLOKK - PATCH NOTES - v0.6.4

Hello! Another small update to fix some issues with hosting lobbies and thrusters. Introducing two new ships, new locations new skyboxes!
ITEMS, CO-PILOTS & CARRIER UPGRADES
Large Seeking Missile
- Explosion force reduced from 2,500 to 1,050
Goliath
- Mining Laser added which will harvest nearby harvestable asteroids automatically
- Warnings now appear if the carrier energy is too low, which when clicked takes you where to
MECHANICS
Impact Damage
- Decreased the threshold of impact to cause damage by 20%
- Increase the amount of occurred damage from impacts by 10%
Status Effects
- New EMP Status effect, which when applied unlocks all targets, including drone’s targets and stops all regeneration effects for the duration (energy, shield hull)
SHIPS
Kolotl [Frigate - Offensive-Utility]
The Kolotl is equipped with an EMP device, designed to stop ships regenerating energy and break locks on hit targets. On entering combat the Kolotl gains a boost of energy regeneration but always increases the energy cost of all abilities.
- Active Slots: 3
- Upgrade Slots: 3
Intrinsic Passive: Combat Adaptive Reactor
- When entering combat gain 25 bonus energy regeneration for 15 seconds
- Increase the cost of all abilities by 20%
Intrinsic Active (W): 'Sting' EMP Cannon
- Fire an EMP bolt applying EMP to the target for 5 seconds
- Cooldown 12s
Nezara [Frigate - Defensive-Support]
The Nezara is a drone ship designed to launch drones which have the capability to restore hull to nearby damaged allies, including other drones.
- Active Slots: 4
- Upgrade Slots: 2
Intrinsic Passive: Drone Repair Augmentation
- Drones Launched have the ability to repair nearby ship’s hull
- Repair 60hp every 5 seconds
Arbor [Frigate - Recon]
- Probes Launched from the Arbor now apply EMP periodically instead of unlocking the locks of nearby targets
EXPEDITION CHANGES
Scale Factor
- Increased from 1.015% per minute to 1.02%, this is the value it was before the nerf to scale factor in general, however the reduction remains the same
Mining
- Basic mining added to PVE, carrier automatically harvests asteroids. Further plans for this in the future
Locations
- New locations added, further plans for more content coming soon
- Some older location environments updated
Systems
- Now come with randomized skyboxes, this was in the game previously by not implemented
Items
- Generated afterburners now randomize with high speed bonuses
- Generated weapons will no longer generate with Slow or Immobilizing effects
- Generated weapons now spawn with ‘consecutive hit’ effects, which apply Slow or Immobilize after repeated hits on the same target
VFX, SFX & UI
[VFX] Impact Effects
- Impact effects have been added to various weapon types and asteroids
- Signature Increase impact effect visual changed
[VFX] Camera
- Locking the camera now shows a faint border around the screen
[VFX] Faction Logos
- Empyrean Logo updated
- Innokkulum Logo updated
[SFX] Music
- New Soundtrack added
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused the local player’s portrait in the main menu to duplicate
- Fixed an issue that allowed ships to get outside the map bounds based on their collider
- Various tooltip spacing issues fixed
- Harpax wreckage size now is the correct size in comparison to the ship
- Fixed an issue causing replicator windows not to sync properly with other players accessing it
- Fixed an issue causing vision clouds to block mouse interactions
- Fixed an issue where the carrier’s warp location is now present on all allies’ maps
- Fixed an issue causing dragged items from a stored ship could not be stacked if dragged onto another item in a inventory
- Fixed an issue causing co-pilot skills again double stacks
- AI orbits now are more in line with their set values
- Objectives and bosses can no longer spawn inside other locations
- Fixed textures on some asteroids to look less squished
- Fixed an issue which causes thrusters to not visually look correct and cause performance issues
- Fixed an issue causing status effect duration not syncing to the client
- Fixed an issue causing hosts not to appear with the [Host] tag in lobby
