Deadlokk update for 19 June 2022

DEADLOKK - PATCH NOTES - v0.6.4

Build 8966984

Hello! Another small update to fix some issues with hosting lobbies and thrusters. Introducing two new ships, new locations new skyboxes!

ITEMS, CO-PILOTS & CARRIER UPGRADES

Large Seeking Missile

  • Explosion force reduced from 2,500 to 1,050

Goliath

  • Mining Laser added which will harvest nearby harvestable asteroids automatically
  • Warnings now appear if the carrier energy is too low, which when clicked takes you where to

MECHANICS

Impact Damage

  • Decreased the threshold of impact to cause damage by 20%
  • Increase the amount of occurred damage from impacts by 10%

Status Effects

  • New EMP Status effect, which when applied unlocks all targets, including drone’s targets and stops all regeneration effects for the duration (energy, shield hull)

SHIPS

Kolotl [Frigate - Offensive-Utility]
The Kolotl is equipped with an EMP device, designed to stop ships regenerating energy and break locks on hit targets. On entering combat the Kolotl gains a boost of energy regeneration but always increases the energy cost of all abilities.

  • Active Slots: 3
  • Upgrade Slots: 3

Intrinsic Passive: Combat Adaptive Reactor

  • When entering combat gain 25 bonus energy regeneration for 15 seconds
  • Increase the cost of all abilities by 20%

Intrinsic Active (W): 'Sting' EMP Cannon

  • Fire an EMP bolt applying EMP to the target for 5 seconds
  • Cooldown 12s

Nezara [Frigate - Defensive-Support]
The Nezara is a drone ship designed to launch drones which have the capability to restore hull to nearby damaged allies, including other drones.

  • Active Slots: 4
  • Upgrade Slots: 2

Intrinsic Passive: Drone Repair Augmentation

  • Drones Launched have the ability to repair nearby ship’s hull
  • Repair 60hp every 5 seconds
Arbor [Frigate - Recon]
  • Probes Launched from the Arbor now apply EMP periodically instead of unlocking the locks of nearby targets

EXPEDITION CHANGES

Scale Factor

  • Increased from 1.015% per minute to 1.02%, this is the value it was before the nerf to scale factor in general, however the reduction remains the same

Mining

  • Basic mining added to PVE, carrier automatically harvests asteroids. Further plans for this in the future

Locations

  • New locations added, further plans for more content coming soon
  • Some older location environments updated

Systems

  • Now come with randomized skyboxes, this was in the game previously by not implemented

Items

  • Generated afterburners now randomize with high speed bonuses
  • Generated weapons will no longer generate with Slow or Immobilizing effects
  • Generated weapons now spawn with ‘consecutive hit’ effects, which apply Slow or Immobilize after repeated hits on the same target

VFX, SFX & UI

[VFX] Impact Effects

  • Impact effects have been added to various weapon types and asteroids
  • Signature Increase impact effect visual changed

[VFX] Camera

  • Locking the camera now shows a faint border around the screen

[VFX] Faction Logos

  • Empyrean Logo updated
  • Innokkulum Logo updated

[SFX] Music

  • New Soundtrack added

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue that caused the local player’s portrait in the main menu to duplicate
  • Fixed an issue that allowed ships to get outside the map bounds based on their collider
  • Various tooltip spacing issues fixed
  • Harpax wreckage size now is the correct size in comparison to the ship
  • Fixed an issue causing replicator windows not to sync properly with other players accessing it
  • Fixed an issue causing vision clouds to block mouse interactions
  • Fixed an issue where the carrier’s warp location is now present on all allies’ maps
  • Fixed an issue causing dragged items from a stored ship could not be stacked if dragged onto another item in a inventory
  • Fixed an issue causing co-pilot skills again double stacks
  • AI orbits now are more in line with their set values
  • Objectives and bosses can no longer spawn inside other locations
  • Fixed textures on some asteroids to look less squished
  • Fixed an issue which causes thrusters to not visually look correct and cause performance issues
  • Fixed an issue causing status effect duration not syncing to the client
  • Fixed an issue causing hosts not to appear with the [Host] tag in lobby
