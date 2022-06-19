 Skip to content

Half-Life: A Place in the West update for 19 June 2022

Chapter 8: Remnant released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8966898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gang!

We are incredibly excited to announce the release of the eighth chapter of Half-Life: A Place in the West! You can pick up Remnant right now, with it being available to read via our Steam app or as a PDF in your Steam Directory. The art team have done an amazing job, producing what we honestly believe to be our best chapter yet. Yes, we say that every time, but we just feel so confident in our creative growth, and hope you will, too.

Next up is Interlude 8.5 - Shing Optimacy, which we'll be looking to release some time around our anniversary in September. Along with that we're planning to release some other things that have been in the works for some time - translations (both for Russian and for German!), an update to the quality of the comic images delivered, and hopefully a fix for achievements.

We hope you enjoy the new installment as much we do, and can't wait to hear your thoughts on it. It's a game-changer.

Mike and Ross

