Update v0.0.4.4 Heavy Floor Bugfix.

Update v0.0.4.4
Quick Patch / Update.
Todays patch resolves issues in the Engine 618 Summer Texture Update.
Fixes & Changes
Bugfix to Heavy base floors position drifting upwards when starting a new session.
Tool bench UV Map improved to encourage usage of Summer Texture update.
Tool bench size and position adjusted for compatibility with Thin Wall construction / T1 building.
Crude Shelter size reduced to 4x4 world units. 1/4th of a thin Floor.
*GLM Splash Logo removed during startup due to the code lib no longer being used.
Internal Game Engine
*GLM Math Library is no longer in use to prevent license confusion now and in the future.
Changed files in this update