Update v0.0.4.4 Heavy Floor Bugfix.

Update v0.0.4.4

Quick Patch / Update.

Todays patch resolves issues in the Engine 618 Summer Texture Update.

Fixes & Changes

Bugfix to Heavy base floors position drifting upwards when starting a new session.

Tool bench UV Map improved to encourage usage of Summer Texture update.

Tool bench size and position adjusted for compatibility with Thin Wall construction / T1 building.

Crude Shelter size reduced to 4x4 world units. 1/4th of a thin Floor.

*GLM Splash Logo removed during startup due to the code lib no longer being used.

Internal Game Engine

*GLM Math Library is no longer in use to prevent license confusion now and in the future.