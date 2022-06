Share · View all patches · Build 8966827 · Last edited 19 June 2022 – 14:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Weapons

Flame Cannon: Range slightly increased.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where Assassinate would cause on-death effects to be triggered on dead enemies.

Fixed a bug where certain summon upgrade perks would carry over between runs.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

Thank you to everyone for playing and supporting 20 Minutes Till Dawn. I hope you guys continue to enjoy the game!