Rise of the Kraken

The Kraken Awakens!

You thought the Kraken wouldn't notice all the times you fished up a squid on the island, huh? Well you were wrong! The Kraken is angry and looking for revenge!

The Kraken Rises

The Kraken Rises is our second adventure event, and like The Island Adventure, it has a whole host of minigames and challenges for pirates to encounter! As the Kraken emerges from the sea, you'll have the chance to fight it in different ways, before confronting it for a final showdown.

The Kraken has five weaknesses for you to exploit, and if you successfully wound the Kraken it'll be much weaker in the final battle. However, each weaknesses comes with good things and bad things that can happen for the crew, so be careful and choose where to aim your harpoons wisely!

Once you've had your shot at wounding the Kraken, it will bear down on the ship ready for a final battle. All of the crew need to work together to fight the crew off! And whether you're victorious, or suffer defeat at the hands of the Kraken, the effects of the battle will surely be felt for the next few days of your voyage.

New Customisation Options!

Sam Sherbot has gotten themselves new items for sale in the Outfit Shop aboard the Shop Ship, amongst them are a full Kraken outfit and the brand new Pride collection!

Not wanting to be outdone, Nat O'Bother also has a few new pieces in the Ship Shop aboard the Shop Ship. Definitely check out the Rainbow Hull and Rainbow Generator!

New Achievements

With the rising of the Kraken come new achievements, and as always, new hats. If you can achieve any of the following, you'll have some brand new pirate headwear to ensure you're definitely talk of the town!

Oceanographer - Explore all the different ways to wound the Kraken during the The Kraken Rises event

- Explore all the different ways to wound the Kraken during the The Kraken Rises event Feast for the Kraken - Hide the entire crew in the same place during the The Kraken's Beak event

- Hide the entire crew in the same place during the The Kraken's Beak event Apple of my Eye - Successfully blind the Kraken in the The Kraken's Eye event without making any mistakes

- Successfully blind the Kraken in the The Kraken's Eye event without making any mistakes Potion Explosion - As The Witch, use a Potion of Overboarding to throw yourself overboard

- As The Witch, use a Potion of Overboarding to throw yourself overboard Buzz Off - Encounter the Wasp Nest event twenty-five times

Five new traits!

As the Kraken rises out of the ocean, so too do five new traits for the crew! As always, these traits can be assigned to humans or ghosts, so get ready for yer mateys to cause you a whole world of trouble!

New Trait: The Contrarian

The Contrarian is, for all intents and purposes, contrary. Whenever they would become a human, they instead become a ghost. Whenever they would become a ghost, they instead become a human! And yes, this includes when they go overboard - so they'll always arrive back on the ship as a ghost stowaway...

New Trait: The Bodyswapper

On days when The Bodyswapper does not play in, they can choose any other pirate. During the pre-event phase, the Bodyswapper will trade teams with their selected pirate. It's freaky! Will the Bodyswapper try to swap with a human, or a ghost? Can you keep track of who's who?

New Trait: The Brawler

On days when The Brawler does not play in, they can challenge any other pirate to a brawl. The brawl plays out in the pre-event phase, with the traditional pirate brawling technique of rock-paper-scissors. If The Brawler wins the brawl, they'll steal their opponent's rank on the ship!

New Trait: The Beast

Each and every time The Beast goes overboard, whether that's through an event of voting, their voting power increases by two. It keeps going up every time they're thrown overboard too, so be careful! Throwing The Beast overboard too many times means they have some big voting power...

New Trait: The Medium

On days when The Medium does not play in, they can write a hidden message that will be revealed only to the ghosts in the pre-event phase. Whether the Medium is a human or a ghost, what information will they reveal and how will they coordinate, or trick, the ghosts?

New Trait Icons

To help pirates familiarise themselves with the different traits, we've also added a unique icon for each and every trait. You can check these out in the Captain's Log, or you can be surprised by each trait icon as you discover it in your black spot!

Pirate Booty!

Just because your game's over doesn't mean the fun is! Once all the humans and ghosts have been uncovered, you'll now have the chance to see the booty you've collected on your voyage. There are various ways that you can earn coins in-game, and the Booty Board will help you to better understand where your coins from. Additionally, we've made it slightly easier to earn coins across the game. More cool outfits for everyone!

The Booty Board also awards three accolades to members of the crew. Who will be celebrating? It might be an opportunity to celebrate a pirate who captained the ship to victory, or someone who changed teams most frequently!

We're Going on an Adventure!

With the introduction of a second adventure event, we're also adding a new event that can pop up giving pirates the option to pick which adventure they want to go on. Every single member of the crew gets a say, and the destination is decided by The Wheel of Fate (The Compass of Fate's older sibling). Will you set sail for the island, or can you see the beastly Kraken on the horizon?

Limiting Some Traits to Certain Crew Sizes

To promote game balance, and to make sure that everyone has a fun time when playing Trait games, we've set player limits for a few of the traits. In most cases, this means that you need a certain number of pirates in a game before a trait will appear. You can see how big the crew needs to be on the game customisation screen, and once your game starts the Trait Guide on each player's device will remove any traits that didn't make it into the game.

Take Photos of your Ship

When customising your ship at the Ship Shop, we've added a little camera button that gives you a nice full screen view of your ship with a fancy name placard. This is great way to share photos of your different ships, and show off all the cool things you've bought!

Pre-event Information in the Captain's Log

Pre-events are those events that happen before the main event. The little ones that come into play when you use an active trait for example. To help you keep track, we've added these to the Captain's Log - and most importantly - they're listed in the order they'll happen each day. Confused about whether The Witch or The Wishful gets to use their power first? The Captain's Log tells all!

Improved Event Information on your Device

We've all done it. The event is The Spy. It's you. You choose someone. You forget to look whether they're human or ghost, and that information is lost to the seas. Not anymore! Information revealed during events will now be displayed in a pop-up, that won't go away until you're ready. If you close the popup by accident, or just need a recap, your game log will now keep a personalised history of any information revealed to you in events. Handy!

The Bots are Getting Smarter

We've made some improvements when playing with bots in trait games, and in particular, we've taught them how to use a number of different traits. Bots could already activate the traits of The Wishful and The Diligent, but bots can now also activate The Witch, The Shapeshifter, The Brawler, The Meddler and The Bodyswapper!

A few other bits and pieces...

When visiting the Captain's Log to check out the bios for the various bots, we've added pronouns for each.

When in the lobby, you can use the new 'Add Bot' button to add a bot directly to your lobby. Super useful if you're looking for a particular bot to join your game!

As always, don’t forget that you can join us every Saturday at 8pm BST on Twitch for our weekly dev stream, or pop by our YouTube channel to see Let’s Plays of Paper Pirates, How To videos and more! Or if you’re looking for a crew to set sail with make sure to join our Discord!