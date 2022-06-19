EA v0.52 Update Notes

The EA v0.52 update brought great innovations to the game. Ship and villager navigation systems have been completely changed. New mechanics are more closed to bugs. In addition, the LOD system for villagers has been introduced and major optimizations have been made for their movement and animations. In addition, Unreal Engine Nanite technology was used in building rendering. As this improves render distance and performance, we can now zoom out much further without sacrificing performance.

Nanite technology: Editable buildings, one of the main mechanics of the game, had a great impact on performance in the later stages of the game. With the new technology, the number of building parts is no longer a problem, as all these parts are rendered in a single rendering stage. No longer will there be an FPS drop due to the number of building parts as the village expands. Still, the performance burden of building the world LOD system and dynamic navigation network remains. Nanite technology also allows many new building parts to be added.

Zoom distance: The maximum zoom distance has been increased from 150 meters to 350 meters as we can now see building parts even at the far end of the map.



New ship movement system: The system has been reworked due to the ship bugging frequently in the previous system. Ships will no longer teleport to different points on the map and cause bugs.

Completely new villager system: Completely changed navigation and movement mechanics for villagers and optimized animation performance. In addition, the LOD system was introduced. In the past, when 100-150 villagers took action, the CPU power required for navigation, pathfinding and skeleton system for each villager caused FPS drops. With the new system, we can now fill the streets up to 500-750 villagers without any performance problems. In addition, a task was added to go there by choosing a random building at a certain distance so that the streets can be seen fuller. Now the streets are crowded.

