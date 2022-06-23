The Last Cargo - Summer Update 1.3.4

It's time for another update to The Last Cargo!

But first we have a big request to you guys. Most of the reviews on steam for TLC come from the old version 1.0. A lot has changed since then and we are curious about your current opinions about the game. Every, even the shortest review on steam will help us in its further development. Thank you in advance for any feedback!

And now the list of changes in the summer update:

Major New Additions:

Toilets - Added the possibility to search toilets (at last!) - mainly used for collecting dirty water but sometimes something more precious can be found in the dark depths of the toilets (luck adaptation perk increases chance for "something more").

Campfire - Added a 50% chance for a campfire to appear in a random location on the each floor (campfire works the same as the one created by the player).

Altar of Sacrifice - Added overall improvements to altar of sacrifice (new light and sounds) - and from now on, after completing the "sacrifice task", altar can be used to gain a random amount of tokens (increases with wealth adaptation perk).

Hospital Bed - Added overall improvements to hospital bed (new light and sound) - and from now on, hospital bed can be used for general treatment - it can stop bleeding, cure poison and to heal small amount of HP (one-time use per floor).

General:

The "sacrifice task" has been revised - added new sounds and a special hint that shows where the sound of the lost sacrifice is coming from (but only when player is further away).

Added destruction of enemies when they get in the way of "causative entity" - instead of pushing them away.

Added new effects to elevator sequences.

Added sparks effect to campfire.

Added music to vending machine.

Improved some of the sounds.

And few other smaller changes and improvements.

Balance Adjustments:

Location spot of the "cargo management system" (that can be bought at the vending machine) now appear on the radar from a much further distance.

Enemies ("destructive objects") move a little faster (adjusted to difficulty levels).

Radar spotting range of enemies has been slightly reduced.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug with "causative entity" when in system recovery - taking any hit with shotgun shells during that time, caused him to suddenly walk again.

Fixed a bug with wrong window transparency of the campfire and vending machine when opening them too fast.

Fixed a bug where crashing one cockroach caused all others to die as well.

And few other smaller fixes.

See you in the next update.

- Ehnenu