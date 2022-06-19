 Skip to content

Nienix update for 19 June 2022

Continuum Transmuter updates

Nienix update for 19 June 2022

Continuum Transmuter updates

Last edited by Wendy

Version 0.5550920346

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] It is now possible to spend Latinum to research unknown transmute recipes.
🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] A new item-based recipe has been added: Random Minor Continuum Event.
🎯 [Misc] The graphics of the Turret RT-1 Generator have been revised to make it more distinguishable from the Turret RT-2 Generator.
🎯 [Misc] All drones summoned by passive drone summoner auxiliary items (e.g., Fighter Hangars) now teleport back to the player when they get far away.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with overflowing text in some bounding boxes for some text scales.

