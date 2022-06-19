Update, Version 20220619

English

##########Content##################

Bob's Grocery in Queensmouth now sells fertilizer.

New vendor type in the Commodity Market of Liu: Junk Vendor

They appear with a pile of junk that you can use your mining skill to dig.

New item: One-Time Alarm Device

It has three usages:

1, If not in battle, it attracts nearby enemies.

2, If in battle, it makes all enemies hate the user.

3, It wakes up everyone in the vicinity.

The item is sold in the Bazaar, Bob's Grocery in Queensmouth, and Beggar Gang's Camp in Liu's Sewer, random junk vendors in the Commodity Market of Liu

###########System#################

Added a sell price modifier to allow dynamic changes.

简体中文

##########Content##################

王后镇鲍勃的杂货店现在出售肥料。

疁城小商品市场里现在可能出现新的商人种类：废品商人。

他们出现时会带有一个废品矿，可供挖矿。

新物品：一次性报警系统

该物品有三种用途：

1，如果不在战斗中，那么会吸引周围的敌人。

2，如果在战斗中，会嘲讽全体敌人。

3，解除附近所有人的睡眠状态。

该物品的贩卖地点：巴扎，王后镇鲍勃的杂货店，疁城下水道的丐帮营地，疁城小商品市场随机出现的废品商人。

###########System#################

加入了一个物品贩卖价格全局调整变量，用于使经济动态化。