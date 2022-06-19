Beta Update(v1.02)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 1.02 is now available as a beta update!

Update details.

[Character Additions]

Three new characters will be added.

Neru, Erena, and Saitto-chan.

[Added functionality]

A new function has been added: a condition that makes it impossible to move. An icon will appear in the lower right corner of the unit when the condition is abnormal.

A tutorial has been added for when a unit's jouetsu value reaches 0 during a fundraising event.

[Spec. change]

When moving the camera, it can no longer go beyond a certain range.

If the level of a unit appearing as an ally in a solicitation is lower than the current minimum ally level, it will now be adjusted to the minimum level of the ally unit.

(DLC) Addition of original character parts.

[translation updated].

Rua and Frenly suggested English translations, which have been reflected, thank you!

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a bug that the character who appeared as the opponent in Chaos Mode is displayed on the Result screen.

The cute illustration of the banner was drawn by Momokari (@peachchchchchch)!

If you do not know how to use the beta version, please refer to ↓.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1988940/view/3332114621758485886