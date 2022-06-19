Performance Pass 3

Another performance update mainly focused on the A.I. traffic system and trying to reduce the impact this has on frame rates.
It's still not perfect but it is definitely better!
- Optimised the A.I. ships so they use less CPU when further away from the player.
- Traffic manager optimised to use less resources.
- Added Cloud Shadow options in the Video Options area so you can switch between various modes.
- Swapped the starting boat when the game loads from the Flounder to the Bluefin so VR players don't feel so boxed in at the start!
