Powerboat VR update for 19 June 2022

Performance Pass 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8966569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another performance update mainly focused on the A.I. traffic system and trying to reduce the impact this has on frame rates.

It's still not perfect but it is definitely better!

  1. Optimised the A.I. ships so they use less CPU when further away from the player.
  2. Traffic manager optimised to use less resources.
  3. Added Cloud Shadow options in the Video Options area so you can switch between various modes.
  4. Swapped the starting boat when the game loads from the Flounder to the Bluefin so VR players don't feel so boxed in at the start!
