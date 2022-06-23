SUMMER JAM 2022

Jump into our first big content update! Featuring 3 new characters and 3 new minigames!

This first big content update for reef rivals is packed with 3 all new minigames: DELIVERY, GAMBLE and STUMBLE RUMBLE!

Furthermore, 3 new characters join the summer festivitys: TOURIST, PEARY and DAD from the beloved webcomic My Dad is Dracula by Jason Poland.

But there is more: We where hard at work tweaking minigames, fixing bugs and adding more quality of life features to the games UI and controls.

We hope youll enjoy this update and wish you all lots of fun at the reef!

Changelog: