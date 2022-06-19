First off thanks for all your continuous feedback and for participating in the ongoing development of Striving for Light. Update 0.5.2.1 brings a bunch of improvements and bugfixes for reported issues. Beside that we also redesigned the void crystal trap movement pattern to make it more predictible and overall rebalanced the endgame trap scaling system.

Companions can now target and attack gatekeeper defence objects

Changed and reworked circular movement of red stone trap in void map to make it more predictable

Reduced trap amount in sand map

Reworked trap scaling system in endgame maps