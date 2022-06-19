First off thanks for all your continuous feedback and for participating in the ongoing development of Striving for Light. Update 0.5.2.1 brings a bunch of improvements and bugfixes for reported issues. Beside that we also redesigned the void crystal trap movement pattern to make it more predictible and overall rebalanced the endgame trap scaling system.
- Companions can now target and attack gatekeeper defence objects
- Changed and reworked circular movement of red stone trap in void map to make it more predictable
- Reduced trap amount in sand map
- Reworked trap scaling system in endgame maps
- Fixed a bug which caused unlocked and obtained weapons to get reset on level 1 characters when moving out of town
- Fixed a layering issue for ranged companions which resulted in companions partially invisible on map
Changed files in this update