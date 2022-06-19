 Skip to content

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 19 June 2022

Update Notes for v0.78

Build 8966082

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added team support

    • There can be 2-10 teams, usable both in races and in sumo
    • Players are automatically assigned to teams, but if allowed by settings, they can request a team change with the /team command
    • There are various other team related settings, too - see the Team Settings and tooltips for details

  • Added player vehicles and points gained to event stats

  • Added showing rank change in session stats

  • Added history data to session stats - recent positions and points visible as tooltips

  • Hopefully reduced the vehicles using the Sport2 model getting stuck on each other

  • Reduced the time to track the last contact in sumo (when determining who gets a kill), but time spent flying not counted anymore

  • Fixed wrecked players being able to get kill points in sumo

  • Fixed some of the thickest trees not being selectable in editor when clicking their trunks

  • Fixed showing (partially erroneous) event stats when an event is skipped

  • Fixed stats windows remaining open after level loading started

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

