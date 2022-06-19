Update Notes for v0.78

-
Added team support
- There can be 2-10 teams, usable both in races and in sumo
- Players are automatically assigned to teams, but if allowed by settings, they can request a team change with the /team command
- There are various other team related settings, too - see the Team Settings and tooltips for details
Added player vehicles and points gained to event stats
Added showing rank change in session stats
Added history data to session stats - recent positions and points visible as tooltips
Hopefully reduced the vehicles using the Sport2 model getting stuck on each other
Reduced the time to track the last contact in sumo (when determining who gets a kill), but time spent flying not counted anymore
Fixed wrecked players being able to get kill points in sumo
Fixed some of the thickest trees not being selectable in editor when clicking their trunks
Fixed showing (partially erroneous) event stats when an event is skipped
Fixed stats windows remaining open after level loading started
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
