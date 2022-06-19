 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Code 3 update for 19 June 2022

Code 3 V0.1103 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8965782 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the 0.1103 patch the following fixes have been applied:

  • Menu options disappearing - fixes applied.
  • Weapon menus occasionally not functioning has been patched.
  • Specific reported dialogue functionality problems have been resolved.
  • Minor code adjustments/optimization.

This is our 4th hotfix/patch since the Code 3 launch three days ago and we will continue to work hard on addressing bugs that are brought to our attention, no matter how many patches it takes.

As always you will need to restart your Steam client in order to download the patch for fixes to take effect.

Thank you for helping us find these issues and please continue to send in any that you encounter!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link