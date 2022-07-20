Iowa, Essex and More!

Share · View all patches · Build 8965640 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 03:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.08g6h3 is a major update that introduces;

Iowa and Essex Class ships

Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy and B25c aircraft (Single Battles only)

Kamikaze attacks (Single Battles only)

11 new Single Battles

Major re-balance of Campaigns

Campaign Changes

Due to significant changes in campaign balance, the previous live game version, 1.08g7h5, is available to opt into. You may wish to do so to continue an ongoing campaign or to maintain mod compatibility.

See here for details: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1280780/discussions/0/5710018482977588195/

Significant changes are:

Command Points gained weekly based on locations owned

Command Points per ship sunk significantly reduced

Command Points for ships released from command not returned until ship completes rest/repairs

Replenishing carrier air wings now requires the carrier to be released from command

Reduced Rest & Repair times for ships released from command

Land based aircraft replenish gradually over time

Full change log can be found below:

Version 1.08g6h3

20 Jun 22

Fixed a bug where non-kamikaze aircraft colliding with ships would not apply damage/be destroyed properly

Only actual kamikaze aircraft generate a "Kamikaze Hit" message when striking a ship

default/unit/sea/iowa/iowa_data.txt corrected typo in outer deck armor

default/unit/sea/iowa/ iowa model file reimported for shorter aft funnel

default/unit/sea/iowa/iowa_s.png file updated

default/unit/sea/iowa/iowa_model.txt edited searchlight positions

default/unit/sea/cimmaron/cimmaron_data.txt corrected armor of secondary gun mounts

default/unit/sea/mountData.txt corrected rate of fire for 15.5cm603rdYearType

default/language/unit/air/b25c.txt corrected payload displays in Unit Viewer

default/ammunition/bomb_us_1600lb_ap corrected armor penetration value

Aerial rockets striking friendly aircraft no longer deal damage

Version 1.08g6h2

BETA 16 Jun 22

GENERAL

default/language/english/unit/air/corsair.txt corrected machine gun number

default/language/english/unit/air/judy.txt corrected machine gun number

default/language/english/unit/air/judy_kamikaze.txt corrected machine gun number

default/unit/unit/air/corsair/corsair_model.txt doubled forward firing guns

default/unit/air/judy_kamikaze/judy_kamikaze_data.txt (corrected speed, range)

default/unit/air/judy/judy_model.txt corrected "baseTransformNames" of rear gun to fix rear gunner firing orientation

default/unit/sea/ edited the following ship files;

essex_data; corrected TDS value

wasp_data; corrected TDS value

lexington_data; added historical asymmetrical TDS values

default/unit/sea/mountData.txt corrected 16in50Mark7 penetration curves

config.txt added new variable "wakeFactor":1.0 to multiply length of ship wakes

CAMPAIGN

Fixed a bug where any aircraft lost and requiring replenishment would break launching of auto-patrols the following morning; this could lead to duplicate aircraft launches on a future day where no replenishment occurred

On strategic map, checking for destroyed subsystems no longer counts damaged (<100 integrity) compartments, only those actually destroyed (fixes bug where aircraft facilities were unusable after light strafing damage)

Both campaigns setup.txt files, reduced base repair time baseRepairTime:[2,2]

Increased the threshold for the to AI send larger forces to decrease the frequency of larger (battleship containing) invasion forces being fielded

Invasion forces now bombard target (if capable) when unloading troops/supplies

Both campaign setup.txt modified;

"campaignDifficultyPresetX" values to re-work campaign Command Point balance

"commandPointsPerWeek":[5,0],"commandPointsPerLocation":[0,0],"commandPointsPerPortRank":[5,0],"commandPointsPerAirfieldRank":[0,0] variables

Both campaign sea_missions.txt modified "delayAIDays":[1,1,0,2] to "delayAIDays":[1,1,1,3] for missions involving one or more battleships to decrease the AI pacing after fielding such a large force

Version 1.08g6h1

BETA 15 May 22

Fixed bug where having "Dud Bombs" set to false under Options would break all bomb drops from aircraft

"postEngageAirCooldown" applied to ships in an encounter that does not contain opposing ships, previously no cooldown was applied

Corrections to the following files;

default/unit/air/b17f/b17f_data.txt corrected type in bomb load

default/unit/air/helldiver/helldiver_data.txt (increased range, added 2000lb bomb)

default/language/english/unit/air/helldiver.txt corrected payloads

default/unit/air/b25c/b25c_data.txt (corrected speed)

default/unit/air/corsair/corsair_data.txt (corrected speed, range)

default/language/english/unit/air/corsair.txt corrected payloads

default/unit/air/hellcat/hellcat_data.txt (increased range)

default/unit/air/judy/judy_data.txt (corrected speed, range)

default/unit/air/kate/kate_data.txt corrected payload positions

default/unit/air/kate/kate_model.txt corrected aircrew positions

default/unit/sea/ship/ship_data.txt modified the following ships to correct armor schemes

iowa

south_dakota

north_carolina

Kamikazes now accelerate to full speed during their dive

Re-imported the following ship mesh files and modified ship_model.txt files to sit them lower in the water and correct particle and searchlight positions

iowa

kent

portland

Re-imported portland_tex_m3 to modify height of waterline on texture

Version 1.08g6

BETA 13 May 22

NEW SHIPS & AIRCRAFT

New Ships: Iowa, Essex

materials/other added material references for Iowa, Essex

unit/sea added folders for iowa, essex

language/english/unit/sea added language files for iowa, essex

unit/sea/allUnitsList.txt added references for iowa, essex

New Aircraft: Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze

materials/aircraft added material references for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c

unit/air added folders for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze

language/english/unit/sea added language files for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze

unit/air/allUnitsList.txt added references for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze

UI to support Kamikaze functionality:

default/interface/images/toolbar added new button for Kamikaze

default/language/dictionary/message_log.txt added "KamikazeAttack" and "KamikazeHit" lines

NEW SINGLE MISSIONS

default/missions/pacific added new files;

hailstone.txt

palawanpassage.txt

sibuyansea.txt

tengo.txt

empressaugusta.txt

philippinesea.txt

sinkingshokaku.txt

bunkerhill.txt

sinkingmahan.txt

capeengano.txt

ligayen.txt

default/language/english/missions/pacific.txt added new lines for new single missions

default/missions/pacific/bismarcksea.txt modified to use B25c and B17f as Allied aircraft

SHIP & AIRCRAFT FIXES

Various ship and aircraft _data.txt files modified;

Corrected speed (and range) for dauntless, avenger, kingfisher, b17f, pete, jake, betty

Corrected lexington, ryujo speed

Corrected armor schemes for;

brooklyn

atlanta

cleveland

pensacola

northampton

portland

new orleans

wichita

baltimore

south_dakota

agano

furutaka

aoba

myoko

takao

mogami

tone

Fixed typo in brooklyn_model.txt starboard secondary ammunition amount

Re-imported wildcat, kingfisher, zero, val, kate files to remove integrated colliders

kingfisher and kate _model.txt removed old wing collider references

default/unit/air/dauntless/dauntless_data.txt added 500lb bomb payload

default/language/english/unit/air/dauntless.txt added 500lb bomb payload

GENERAL

Entering binocular view can no longer disable an aircraft's colliders

With a submarine; pause, fire, enter SILENT running, then un-pause now correctly calculates the correct data for that torpedo room

Increased darkness of damage shading on ships

config.txt "repairIntegrityTo":[1.0,1.0] changed to "repairIntegrityTo":[0.5,0.5]

compartments can no longer be returned to full integrity, only 50% of the damage incurred can be repaired at sea

Minimum damage to cause fires, flooding and explosions:

At least 5 integrity loss on a hit/damage required to have a chance to initiate flooding

At least 5 integrity loss on a hit/damage required to have a chance to initiate fire

At least 5 integrity loss required for chance of secondary explosion

The primary goal of this change is to protect larger ships from being overcome by numerous fires from lots of low calibre HE shells

AI ships now use RADAR more effectively in combat

config.txt new variable "torpBreakBackValues":[1,0.6,3,5000,0.2]

chance to break the back of a lower displacement ship when hit by torpedo

first value (0,1) = enable break back calculations, 1 = enabled

formula = 0.6 - (displacement - (torpedo damage amount * 3)) / 5000

if torpedo strikes a destroyed compartment, probability + 0.2 as per last value

if torpedo strikes compartment with TDS, break back is not calculated

config.txt added new variables to enable radar/active sonar on by default

radarDefaultOn:false

activeSonarDefaultOn:false

COMBAT AI

Fixed a bug where AI could assign targets prior to considering all other detected units

config.txt added new variable "targetWeighting":[1,2,4,8,20]

[all others, merchant/oiler, heavy cruiser, battleship/battlecruiser, carrier/light carrier]

AI (subs and aircraft in particular) will prioritise targets according to weighting (ships prioritise according to gun size, target armor and range)

default values; carriers 20x, battleships = 8x , heavy cruiser = 4x, merchants = 2x, all others 1x

config.txt added new variable "targetHighestWeightOnly":0.5

50% chance for AI to ignore weighted pool and only select a target from within the highest priority weighted group (carrier > battleship > heavy cruiser > merchant > others)

Improved dogfight target selection with aircraft attacking in groups of 2 and selecting targets not already under attack

config.txt added "dogfightBreakDeltaY":20

when break turning in a dogfight, aircraft will change altitude by -/+ dogfightDBreakDeltaY

Narrowed dogfight AI firing cone to help conserve ammunition

Improved AI ship retreat calculations; only compartments < 50 integrity taken into consideration when assessing current battle damage

CAMPAIGN

default/campaign/campaignXXX/ New files added;

"setup_original.txt"; May be renamed to "setup.txt" in order to restore campaigns to their original configuration prior to this latest update (version 1.08g6).

Default values for several campaign variables added: "airGroupCruiseSpeed":0.75,"taskForceCruiseSpeed":0.75,"taskForceHomeSpeed":0.9,"taskForceRetreatCapitalDestroyed":0.15,"taskForceRetreatHighestDestroyed":0.2,"taskForceRetreatAverageDestroyed":0.1

this solves the bug in campaign training missions where new ships/air groups could not move

default/campaign/campaignXXX/sea_missions.txt re-balanced groups, made them better defended, better timed, added new mission compositions, added additional approach directions to make AI less predictable

default/campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt added iowa and essex classes

default/campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt decreased sunk point values for merchants

default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt modified several variables

replenishLimitAircraft:true

lost aircraft are now not immediately replaced the next day

replenishDailyAircraft0:[2,2,2,2],"replenishDailyAircraft1":[4,4,4,4]

player aircraft are replaced 2 per day (for each type), AI gets 4 per day

carrierWingsRequireRelease:true

aircraft carrier air wings are no longer immediately replaced by "rearming", a carrier must be released and re-recruited

refundPostRepair:true

releasing a ship no longer immediately gives command points back, they are returned once the ship leaves the repair queue

useSunkYieldPoints:true

use the point values specified in default/campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt for awarding Command Points for ships sunk [based on difficulty setting]

note these values are significantly less than the original point system based on a % of ship cost

"commandPointsPerWeek":[0,0]

added amounts of Command Points added per week

"commandPointsPerLocation":[3,0]

Command Points per week gained based on locations owned

"commandPointsPerPortRank":[3,0]

Command Points per week gained based on total Port Ranks

"commandPointsPerAirfieldRank":[1,0]

Command Points per week gained based on total Airfield Ranks

"replenish0":[2000,4000,250,250],"replenish1":[2000,4000,250,250]

increased acquisition of engineering and fuel resources

"attackOtherLocations":[0.1,0.1]

added a flat chance for the AI to shift focus from the primary objective to other locations. First roll is to check for attacking secondary targets, second roll is to invade undefended locations

"enemyWeeklyCPDeficitOnly":true

"commandPointsPerWeek":[0,0], if the second value is greater than 0, this "bonus" will only be given if the AI is currently running at a Command Point deficit

Modified "campaignDifficultyPresetX" values to:

better balance starting Command Points

balance Command Points gained per week per difficulty level

modified player resources/week to increase rate at higher difficulty levels in order to prevent campaign completion time growing too large

decreased base repair times and time per destroyed compartment due to counterbalance the need for repairing ships due to the "repairIntegrityTo":[0.5,0.5] change above

refund 100% Command Points at all difficulty levels due to new accumulating battle damage and replenishing air wings via releasing a carrier

default/language/english/campaign/campaignXXX/rules.txt updated to show Command Points per week gained

Increased threshold of Command Points for AI to select large vs medium vs smaller mission forces

Auto Resolve now correctly counts destroyed scout aircraft

Correct a bug where defending a location could reset "aircraft in the air", giving bonus aircraft

default/language/english/campaign/campaign002/intro3.txt corrected typos in text description

Tooltip now correctly remains clear when creating a map marker

Fixed a bug with campaign AI CheckCancelMissionDueToUnsafe not correctly checking location faction

MANUAL & TUTORIALS UPDATED