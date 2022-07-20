Iowa, Essex and More!

Version 1.08g6h3 is a major update that introduces;
- Iowa and Essex Class ships
- Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy and B25c aircraft (Single Battles only)
- Kamikaze attacks (Single Battles only)
- 11 new Single Battles
- Major re-balance of Campaigns
Campaign Changes
Due to significant changes in campaign balance, the previous live game version, 1.08g7h5, is available to opt into. You may wish to do so to continue an ongoing campaign or to maintain mod compatibility.
See here for details: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1280780/discussions/0/5710018482977588195/
Significant changes are:
- Command Points gained weekly based on locations owned
- Command Points per ship sunk significantly reduced
- Command Points for ships released from command not returned until ship completes rest/repairs
- Replenishing carrier air wings now requires the carrier to be released from command
- Reduced Rest & Repair times for ships released from command
- Land based aircraft replenish gradually over time
Full change log can be found below:
Version 1.08g6h3
20 Jun 22
Fixed a bug where non-kamikaze aircraft colliding with ships would not apply damage/be destroyed properly
Only actual kamikaze aircraft generate a "Kamikaze Hit" message when striking a ship
default/unit/sea/iowa/iowa_data.txt corrected typo in outer deck armor
default/unit/sea/iowa/ iowa model file reimported for shorter aft funnel
default/unit/sea/iowa/iowa_s.png file updated
default/unit/sea/iowa/iowa_model.txt edited searchlight positions
default/unit/sea/cimmaron/cimmaron_data.txt corrected armor of secondary gun mounts
default/unit/sea/mountData.txt corrected rate of fire for 15.5cm603rdYearType
default/language/unit/air/b25c.txt corrected payload displays in Unit Viewer
default/ammunition/bomb_us_1600lb_ap corrected armor penetration value
Aerial rockets striking friendly aircraft no longer deal damage
Version 1.08g6h2
BETA 16 Jun 22
GENERAL
default/language/english/unit/air/corsair.txt corrected machine gun number
default/language/english/unit/air/judy.txt corrected machine gun number
default/language/english/unit/air/judy_kamikaze.txt corrected machine gun number
default/unit/unit/air/corsair/corsair_model.txt doubled forward firing guns
default/unit/air/judy_kamikaze/judy_kamikaze_data.txt (corrected speed, range)
default/unit/air/judy/judy_model.txt corrected "baseTransformNames" of rear gun to fix rear gunner firing orientation
default/unit/sea/ edited the following ship files;
- essex_data; corrected TDS value
- wasp_data; corrected TDS value
- lexington_data; added historical asymmetrical TDS values
default/unit/sea/mountData.txt corrected 16in50Mark7 penetration curves
config.txt added new variable "wakeFactor":1.0 to multiply length of ship wakes
CAMPAIGN
Fixed a bug where any aircraft lost and requiring replenishment would break launching of auto-patrols the following morning; this could lead to duplicate aircraft launches on a future day where no replenishment occurred
On strategic map, checking for destroyed subsystems no longer counts damaged (<100 integrity) compartments, only those actually destroyed (fixes bug where aircraft facilities were unusable after light strafing damage)
Both campaigns setup.txt files, reduced base repair time baseRepairTime:[2,2]
Increased the threshold for the to AI send larger forces to decrease the frequency of larger (battleship containing) invasion forces being fielded
Invasion forces now bombard target (if capable) when unloading troops/supplies
Both campaign setup.txt modified;
- "campaignDifficultyPresetX" values to re-work campaign Command Point balance
- "commandPointsPerWeek":[5,0],"commandPointsPerLocation":[0,0],"commandPointsPerPortRank":[5,0],"commandPointsPerAirfieldRank":[0,0] variables
Both campaign sea_missions.txt modified "delayAIDays":[1,1,0,2] to "delayAIDays":[1,1,1,3] for missions involving one or more battleships to decrease the AI pacing after fielding such a large force
Version 1.08g6h1
BETA 15 May 22
Fixed bug where having "Dud Bombs" set to false under Options would break all bomb drops from aircraft
"postEngageAirCooldown" applied to ships in an encounter that does not contain opposing ships, previously no cooldown was applied
Corrections to the following files;
- default/unit/air/b17f/b17f_data.txt corrected type in bomb load
- default/unit/air/helldiver/helldiver_data.txt (increased range, added 2000lb bomb)
- default/language/english/unit/air/helldiver.txt corrected payloads
- default/unit/air/b25c/b25c_data.txt (corrected speed)
- default/unit/air/corsair/corsair_data.txt (corrected speed, range)
- default/language/english/unit/air/corsair.txt corrected payloads
- default/unit/air/hellcat/hellcat_data.txt (increased range)
- default/unit/air/judy/judy_data.txt (corrected speed, range)
- default/unit/air/kate/kate_data.txt corrected payload positions
- default/unit/air/kate/kate_model.txt corrected aircrew positions
default/unit/sea/ship/ship_data.txt modified the following ships to correct armor schemes
- iowa
- south_dakota
- north_carolina
Kamikazes now accelerate to full speed during their dive
Re-imported the following ship mesh files and modified ship_model.txt files to sit them lower in the water and correct particle and searchlight positions
- iowa
- kent
- portland
Re-imported portland_tex_m3 to modify height of waterline on texture
Version 1.08g6
BETA 13 May 22
NEW SHIPS & AIRCRAFT
New Ships: Iowa, Essex
materials/other added material references for Iowa, Essex
unit/sea added folders for iowa, essex
language/english/unit/sea added language files for iowa, essex
unit/sea/allUnitsList.txt added references for iowa, essex
New Aircraft: Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze
materials/aircraft added material references for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c
unit/air added folders for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze
language/english/unit/sea added language files for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze
unit/air/allUnitsList.txt added references for Hellcat, Corsair, Helldiver, Judy, B25c, Zero_Kamikaze, Judy_Kamikaze
UI to support Kamikaze functionality:
- default/interface/images/toolbar added new button for Kamikaze
- default/language/dictionary/message_log.txt added "KamikazeAttack" and "KamikazeHit" lines
NEW SINGLE MISSIONS
default/missions/pacific added new files;
hailstone.txt
palawanpassage.txt
sibuyansea.txt
tengo.txt
empressaugusta.txt
philippinesea.txt
sinkingshokaku.txt
bunkerhill.txt
sinkingmahan.txt
capeengano.txt
ligayen.txt
default/language/english/missions/pacific.txt added new lines for new single missions
default/missions/pacific/bismarcksea.txt modified to use B25c and B17f as Allied aircraft
SHIP & AIRCRAFT FIXES
Various ship and aircraft _data.txt files modified;
- Corrected speed (and range) for dauntless, avenger, kingfisher, b17f, pete, jake, betty
- Corrected lexington, ryujo speed
- Corrected armor schemes for;
brooklyn
atlanta
cleveland
pensacola
northampton
portland
new orleans
wichita
baltimore
south_dakota
agano
furutaka
aoba
myoko
takao
mogami
tone
Fixed typo in brooklyn_model.txt starboard secondary ammunition amount
Re-imported wildcat, kingfisher, zero, val, kate files to remove integrated colliders
kingfisher and kate _model.txt removed old wing collider references
default/unit/air/dauntless/dauntless_data.txt added 500lb bomb payload
default/language/english/unit/air/dauntless.txt added 500lb bomb payload
GENERAL
Entering binocular view can no longer disable an aircraft's colliders
With a submarine; pause, fire, enter SILENT running, then un-pause now correctly calculates the correct data for that torpedo room
Increased darkness of damage shading on ships
config.txt "repairIntegrityTo":[1.0,1.0] changed to "repairIntegrityTo":[0.5,0.5]
- compartments can no longer be returned to full integrity, only 50% of the damage incurred can be repaired at sea
Minimum damage to cause fires, flooding and explosions:
- At least 5 integrity loss on a hit/damage required to have a chance to initiate flooding
- At least 5 integrity loss on a hit/damage required to have a chance to initiate fire
- At least 5 integrity loss required for chance of secondary explosion
- The primary goal of this change is to protect larger ships from being overcome by numerous fires from lots of low calibre HE shells
AI ships now use RADAR more effectively in combat
config.txt new variable "torpBreakBackValues":[1,0.6,3,5000,0.2]
- chance to break the back of a lower displacement ship when hit by torpedo
- first value (0,1) = enable break back calculations, 1 = enabled
- formula = 0.6 - (displacement - (torpedo damage amount * 3)) / 5000
- if torpedo strikes a destroyed compartment, probability + 0.2 as per last value
- if torpedo strikes compartment with TDS, break back is not calculated
config.txt added new variables to enable radar/active sonar on by default
- radarDefaultOn:false
- activeSonarDefaultOn:false
COMBAT AI
Fixed a bug where AI could assign targets prior to considering all other detected units
config.txt added new variable "targetWeighting":[1,2,4,8,20]
- [all others, merchant/oiler, heavy cruiser, battleship/battlecruiser, carrier/light carrier]
- AI (subs and aircraft in particular) will prioritise targets according to weighting (ships prioritise according to gun size, target armor and range)
- default values; carriers 20x, battleships = 8x , heavy cruiser = 4x, merchants = 2x, all others 1x
config.txt added new variable "targetHighestWeightOnly":0.5
- 50% chance for AI to ignore weighted pool and only select a target from within the highest priority weighted group (carrier > battleship > heavy cruiser > merchant > others)
Improved dogfight target selection with aircraft attacking in groups of 2 and selecting targets not already under attack
config.txt added "dogfightBreakDeltaY":20
- when break turning in a dogfight, aircraft will change altitude by -/+ dogfightDBreakDeltaY
Narrowed dogfight AI firing cone to help conserve ammunition
Improved AI ship retreat calculations; only compartments < 50 integrity taken into consideration when assessing current battle damage
CAMPAIGN
default/campaign/campaignXXX/ New files added;
- "setup_original.txt"; May be renamed to "setup.txt" in order to restore campaigns to their original configuration prior to this latest update (version 1.08g6).
Default values for several campaign variables added: "airGroupCruiseSpeed":0.75,"taskForceCruiseSpeed":0.75,"taskForceHomeSpeed":0.9,"taskForceRetreatCapitalDestroyed":0.15,"taskForceRetreatHighestDestroyed":0.2,"taskForceRetreatAverageDestroyed":0.1
- this solves the bug in campaign training missions where new ships/air groups could not move
default/campaign/campaignXXX/sea_missions.txt re-balanced groups, made them better defended, better timed, added new mission compositions, added additional approach directions to make AI less predictable
default/campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt added iowa and essex classes
default/campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt decreased sunk point values for merchants
default/campaign/campaignXXX/setup.txt modified several variables
replenishLimitAircraft:true
- lost aircraft are now not immediately replaced the next day
replenishDailyAircraft0:[2,2,2,2],"replenishDailyAircraft1":[4,4,4,4]
- player aircraft are replaced 2 per day (for each type), AI gets 4 per day
carrierWingsRequireRelease:true
- aircraft carrier air wings are no longer immediately replaced by "rearming", a carrier must be released and re-recruited
refundPostRepair:true
- releasing a ship no longer immediately gives command points back, they are returned once the ship leaves the repair queue
useSunkYieldPoints:true
- use the point values specified in default/campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt for awarding Command Points for ships sunk [based on difficulty setting]
- note these values are significantly less than the original point system based on a % of ship cost
"commandPointsPerWeek":[0,0]
- added amounts of Command Points added per week
"commandPointsPerLocation":[3,0]
- Command Points per week gained based on locations owned
"commandPointsPerPortRank":[3,0]
- Command Points per week gained based on total Port Ranks
"commandPointsPerAirfieldRank":[1,0]
- Command Points per week gained based on total Airfield Ranks
"replenish0":[2000,4000,250,250],"replenish1":[2000,4000,250,250]
- increased acquisition of engineering and fuel resources
"attackOtherLocations":[0.1,0.1]
- added a flat chance for the AI to shift focus from the primary objective to other locations. First roll is to check for attacking secondary targets, second roll is to invade undefended locations
"enemyWeeklyCPDeficitOnly":true
- "commandPointsPerWeek":[0,0], if the second value is greater than 0, this "bonus" will only be given if the AI is currently running at a Command Point deficit
Modified "campaignDifficultyPresetX" values to:
- better balance starting Command Points
- balance Command Points gained per week per difficulty level
- modified player resources/week to increase rate at higher difficulty levels in order to prevent campaign completion time growing too large
- decreased base repair times and time per destroyed compartment due to counterbalance the need for repairing ships due to the "repairIntegrityTo":[0.5,0.5] change above
- refund 100% Command Points at all difficulty levels due to new accumulating battle damage and replenishing air wings via releasing a carrier
default/language/english/campaign/campaignXXX/rules.txt updated to show Command Points per week gained
Increased threshold of Command Points for AI to select large vs medium vs smaller mission forces
Auto Resolve now correctly counts destroyed scout aircraft
Correct a bug where defending a location could reset "aircraft in the air", giving bonus aircraft
default/language/english/campaign/campaign002/intro3.txt corrected typos in text description
Tooltip now correctly remains clear when creating a map marker
Fixed a bug with campaign AI CheckCancelMissionDueToUnsafe not correctly checking location faction
MANUAL & TUTORIALS UPDATED
- WarOnTheSea_Manual.pdf file updated
- default/interface/tutorial added dcIcons1.png, dcIcons2.png, rosterSort.png, rosterSelect.png, mapMarker.png
- default/language/english/missions/tutorial/damagecontrol_X.txt modified
- default/language/english/missions/tutorial/multiple_X.txt modified
- default/language/english/missions/tutorial/dogfight_2.txt modified
- default/language/english/missions/tutorial/campaign_X.txt modified
Changed files in this update