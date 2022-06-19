Night Spasm Ver. 1.0.7.8 release!

Ver. 1.0.7.8

Hello, fans! This is just a minor update that adds a little shoe polish to the old boots. But now that I think about it, shoe polish isn't really a thing anymore. Now we kind of just have Clorox wipes.

This update's main spotlight is the new "action" command, which compresses all of your default abilities into a separate category. It's similar to the core skills command... actually, it's practically entirely the same. Oh well, it's just to make battles easier to understand anyways!

These are da' notes:

-Added the “actions” command! When leaving the base for the second time, certain default skills will migrate to the action tab which will organize your skill list in battle!

-Reduced the number of enemies and hazards in the Celsius Chasm. Enemy appearance in the Celsius Chasm will now begin to shorten the more battles you fight.

-Many support skills can now be used in the FAD menu before battle. Additionally, these skills no longer take up any durability in battle or in the FAD menu.

-All multi-hit attacks and items now play each animation simultaneously.

It ain't much, but it's honest work. We hope this will improve the Night Spasm experience!

