 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 19 June 2022

Version 0.3.5f

Share · View all patches · Build 8965507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Cross-platform play between Steam, Android, and iOS is almost ready. Getting closer.

Meanwhile, still improving stability, and addressing some cheating that's been happening.

Thanks for your continued patience and support.

– Chris_

GAME BANS

Due to a small number of players cheating, a ban system has been added.

For Steam, the Valve Anti-Cheat system (VAC) is now enabled.

Examples of cheating include:

  • Manipulating saved games, souls, character levels, and memory values using an external application.

  • Submitting illegitimate leaderboard scores.

If your account receives a ban:

  • Information will be listed in your Account tab.

  • Your game will no longer submit scores to the leaderboards, and existing scores will be removed.

  • You will not be able to play online.

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Doors:
  • You must now be facing a door to open the door.
Online Co-op:

  • Added handling for unknown message IDs.

  • Improved handling for invalid object data.

  • Improved handling for malformed JSON strings.

Treasure Chests:
  • Fixed particle streaking issues during loading, especially for Elite Chests.
Logging:
  • Fixed a crash that could happen if "Verbose Stats & Achievements" was enabled.

Changed files in this update

Tallowmere2_Win64 Depot 655742
  • Loading history…
Tallowmere2_Mac64 Depot 655743
  • Loading history…
Tallowmere2_Lin64 Depot 655744
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link