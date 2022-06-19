Version 0.3.5f

_Cross-platform play between Steam, Android, and iOS is almost ready. Getting closer.
Meanwhile, still improving stability, and addressing some cheating that's been happening.
Thanks for your continued patience and support.
– Chris_
GAME BANS
Due to a small number of players cheating, a ban system has been added.
For Steam, the Valve Anti-Cheat system (VAC) is now enabled.
Examples of cheating include:
-
Manipulating saved games, souls, character levels, and memory values using an external application.
-
Submitting illegitimate leaderboard scores.
If your account receives a ban:
-
Information will be listed in your Account tab.
-
Your game will no longer submit scores to the leaderboards, and existing scores will be removed.
-
You will not be able to play online.
FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Doors:
- You must now be facing a door to open the door.
Online Co-op:
-
Added handling for unknown message IDs.
-
Improved handling for invalid object data.
-
Improved handling for malformed JSON strings.
Treasure Chests:
- Fixed particle streaking issues during loading, especially for Elite Chests.
Logging:
- Fixed a crash that could happen if "Verbose Stats & Achievements" was enabled.
Changed files in this update