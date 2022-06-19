Version 0.3.5f

Share · View all patches · Build 8965507 · Last edited 19 June 2022 – 23:52:03 UTC by Wendy

_Cross-platform play between Steam, Android, and iOS is almost ready. Getting closer.

Meanwhile, still improving stability, and addressing some cheating that's been happening.

Thanks for your continued patience and support.

– Chris_

GAME BANS

Due to a small number of players cheating, a ban system has been added.

For Steam, the Valve Anti-Cheat system (VAC) is now enabled.

Examples of cheating include:

Manipulating saved games, souls, character levels, and memory values using an external application.

Submitting illegitimate leaderboard scores.

If your account receives a ban:

Information will be listed in your Account tab.

Your game will no longer submit scores to the leaderboards, and existing scores will be removed.

You will not be able to play online.

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Doors:

You must now be facing a door to open the door.

Online Co-op:

Added handling for unknown message IDs.

Improved handling for invalid object data.

Improved handling for malformed JSON strings.

Treasure Chests:

Fixed particle streaking issues during loading, especially for Elite Chests.

Logging: