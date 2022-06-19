Update 0.8.0

CHANGELOG:

New:

Forest Dungeon Replaces Random Battles.

New Sprites, You can catch them! but they will activally avoid you!

New Chests

New Item "Spirit" Which gives you 2x exp for one battle

Settings Menu

Added a button in options to fix corrupted saves from previous versions

Json Save Files

Fixes and Changes:

Z now appears on the Textbox

Saving is more optimised

Neru has Returned.

If the Menu has somehow despawned, it will now respawn itself seemlessly. No more missing menus!

The deck menu will no longer let you go with fewer than 5 cards.

The deck menu will warn you audiably if you try to leave with fewer than 5 cards.

Known Issue:

Invisible Blade/ Combo Blade still have no attack