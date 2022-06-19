 Skip to content

Sealer Assist update for 19 June 2022

Update 0.8.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8965374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG:

New:

Forest Dungeon Replaces Random Battles.
New Sprites, You can catch them! but they will activally avoid you!
New Chests
New Item "Spirit" Which gives you 2x exp for one battle
Settings Menu
Added a button in options to fix corrupted saves from previous versions
Json Save Files

Fixes and Changes:
Z now appears on the Textbox
Saving is more optimised
Neru has Returned.
If the Menu has somehow despawned, it will now respawn itself seemlessly. No more missing menus!
The deck menu will no longer let you go with fewer than 5 cards.
The deck menu will warn you audiably if you try to leave with fewer than 5 cards.

Known Issue:
Invisible Blade/ Combo Blade still have no attack

