Update v0.0.4.2c Construction Configuration Patch.

Update v0.0.4.2c

Configuration Patch v0.0.4.2c

Engine 618 / Summer Texture Update.

////////Save File and base building configuration overhaul.

This patch will distort previous save files with player created base building.

However, base building should remain much more stable beyond todays update.

Configurations and Changes

Small Hotfix was also uploaded to correct collision.

Added: Thin Floors are 8x8 world units wide by 0.20 units high.

*Thin Floors are UVmapped differently to aid development and interior aesthetics.

Press B for base building 1,2,3,4,5 etc for parts.

1=Thin Floor

2=Thin Wall

3=Thin Door

4=Thin Roof.

5=Base Floor

6=Base Wall

7=Base Door

8=Base Roof

9=Hut

0=Base Scout

Intended MPU (Mass Per Unit)for thin floors will be 12.

Intended MPU (Mass Per Unit)for Base Floors will be 64.