 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DemonsAreCrazy update for 19 June 2022

June 17th - Smog Gorgon and the 777th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8965297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's 777th patch! As with 666th patch, we have a special anima to commoderate the event. called 'Triple Sevens' (randomly add 777 e.dmg to n.attack.) We also added a huge DnD-style Smog Gorgon as a trail boss for you to test your demonic power. Around every 30 seconds, it heals itself according to the number of its minions in the map. (It's weak to [fire] [wind] [water] and deal [wind]/[dark]/[thunder] damage.) So plan your team wisely.

ps. This patch's most effort was actually on the Lust Arena, which we plan to open a beta test version soon. :)

Patch Note v7.77

  • Added new trail boss and campaign to WarChamber: Smog Gorgon

  • Added new material from Smog Gorgon. (with temp icon)

  • Added new conquests for Smog Gorgon.

  • Added new animas from Smog Gorgon's conquest. (Gives 30% elemental and horror killer)

  • Added new 777 animas (Gives n.attack a 1-7% chance to deal extra 777 e.dmg)

  • Updated all Eater Anima to gives 20-50% race-killer effect.

  • Added stage background to each stage in WarChamber.

  • Fixed Mining Gallery bug that prevent players from going in,

  • Fixed wrong Campaign Orb display when log into game.

  • Updated a lot of Lust City arena asset.

  • Changed native skills name and icons.

  • Update some skill icons.

Changed files in this update

DemonsAreCrazy Content Depot 861051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link