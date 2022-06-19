June 17th - Smog Gorgon and the 777th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8965297 · Last edited 19 June 2022 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy

It's 777th patch! As with 666th patch, we have a special anima to commoderate the event. called 'Triple Sevens' (randomly add 777 e.dmg to n.attack.) We also added a huge DnD-style Smog Gorgon as a trail boss for you to test your demonic power. Around every 30 seconds, it heals itself according to the number of its minions in the map. (It's weak to [fire] [wind] [water] and deal [wind]/[dark]/[thunder] damage.) So plan your team wisely.

ps. This patch's most effort was actually on the Lust Arena, which we plan to open a beta test version soon. :)

Patch Note v7.77