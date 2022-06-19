June 17th - Smog Gorgon and the 777th Patch

It's 777th patch! As with 666th patch, we have a special anima to commoderate the event. called 'Triple Sevens' (randomly add 777 e.dmg to n.attack.) We also added a huge DnD-style Smog Gorgon as a trail boss for you to test your demonic power. Around every 30 seconds, it heals itself according to the number of its minions in the map. (It's weak to [fire] [wind] [water] and deal [wind]/[dark]/[thunder] damage.) So plan your team wisely.
ps. This patch's most effort was actually on the Lust Arena, which we plan to open a beta test version soon. :)
Patch Note v7.77
Added new trail boss and campaign to WarChamber: Smog Gorgon
Added new material from Smog Gorgon. (with temp icon)
Added new conquests for Smog Gorgon.
Added new animas from Smog Gorgon's conquest. (Gives 30% elemental and horror killer)
Added new 777 animas (Gives n.attack a 1-7% chance to deal extra 777 e.dmg)
Updated all Eater Anima to gives 20-50% race-killer effect.
Added stage background to each stage in WarChamber.
Fixed Mining Gallery bug that prevent players from going in,
Fixed wrong Campaign Orb display when log into game.
Updated a lot of Lust City arena asset.
Changed native skills name and icons.
Update some skill icons.
