UPDATE 1.03 - Fixed a Critical Bug in the Turbulent Trauma Mode

Hello there gamers!

Today, while working on something completely different and playing this game, I noticed a critical game breaking bug that would prevent you from being able to move on to the next level after successfully beating the "Turbulent Trauma" level.

That has now been fixed and works as intended with this update!

I also added a counter to the Turbulent Trauma level to show you how many more bars you need to avoid to pass this level before advancing on. This counter is seen in red and at the top right of the screen.

That's it for this small but critical update to this game!

Enjoy!

ZaxtorGameS - Solo indie game developer