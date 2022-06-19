Hey Everyone!
It's been a long road to finally getting this update out. We're very sorry it's taken so much longer than what we, or you, would have preferred. The Gameplay Update itself is substantial, ranging from a host of new Elites and Bosses, with vastly improved AIs, to Card Upgrades being completely overhauled, to a much improved performance of the base game. As well as a myriad number of other improvements. We hope you'll enjoy the update. And we'll get down to introducing you to all the new features:
New Monsters and AIs
The first exciting update is the addition of 5 new elites and 2 new bosses! With major improvements to the AI logic across the board. With more thematic encounters employing unique mechanics, that we hope will provide you with a more fun and challenging experience.
Card Upgrades and Difficulty Implementation
We've done a complete overhaul of the Card Upgrades, which should allow for a more interesting and fluid experience. One that is better balanced, builds up on card thematics, while really allowing you to customize the play styles of your monsters. We've also implemented the difficulty ramp. With a wide range of encounters that get progressively more difficult as your team levels, with harder difficulties blocking off your path of retreat! So you better prepare accordingly.
Combat UX and Performace
Combat UX has been significantly improved, with added VFX and SFX throughout the game. We've also added Health Prediction to assist you in seeing how much damage you'll be doing, or to remind you of how much trouble you're in! Multiple underlying systems have been reworked and tweaked to improve performance of Combat as a whole, making for a smoother and more engaging experience.
We sincerely hope that you enjoy our latest update. We'll be switching back to a schedule of smaller updates, at a more rapid pace. With the next content update coming in the next week or two. Keep an eye out for the Event Update! Till then, we've listed a summarized change log below, for those who want to go in to more detail on what we've been working on for the past 6 months.
Best regards
- MultiCell Dev Team
Change Log
Overhaul
AI Overhaul - Better, more recognizable patterns, with unique mechanics
Card Upgrades complete overhaul - Upgrades suiting the specific card
Difficulty implemented - Encounters ramp up in difficulty, unable to retreat on Hard/Hellish
Ailments system overhauled - Stand-alone Ailments, and Disease chains that need to be handled
Encounters balanced - More varied encounters, balanced to the new AIs
Health Prediction in Combat added
Combat
Hand UX improvements
Token rework - order of execution bugs, poison no longer ticks up
Monster positioning and scaling reworked
Monster hitboxes reworked
Monster vfx system implemented
Minor art improvements in Needle and Thread, and Shuffling animation
Card vfx improved
Card Piles show correct applied upgrades, corrected formatting
Combat Bugs
Enemy AttackEngine reworked - weird enemy AI patterns bug
Death while flying softlock
Charge on Enemies only applying to first hit bug
Monsters surviving death bug
Card persistent glowing bug
Block value underneath Intent bug
Card Level not showing correctly during Combat bug
Intent blinking after enemy death bug
Token Spacing due to passives visual bug
Stun visual bug
Transition misalignment visual bug
Performance
Card Events isolated to reduce spike caused by bottleneck in the events system
Hand code reworked to be more performant
Unplayables code reworked to make it cheaper to check if card is playable
Enemy intent check is spread out to remove spikes in performance
Card Resolver Engine made more performant to reduce lag during card resolving
Removed some unused Physics2D collider calls
Other
Creation: Randomize builds complete creatures, with a bias for matching left/right legs
Creation: Randomize failing on the first click bug fixed
Deck View: Able to access and upgrade decks from various pages
Shops: Can now handle case when there are no more limbs to unlock
Storage: additional check for if save is not yet loaded
Card Drafting: added polish
Rewards: fixed 1 flesh reward bug
Rewards: rerolls duplicate card rewards
Rewards/Upgrades: sticky tooltips bug fixed
Dialogue: shortened, shuffled pacing, removed sticky dialogues
Town Map: Library removed, wrong Vellum amount bug fixed
Credits: updated
626/627 are now just temporary loans
Added Mixed Encounters
Monster shadows are no longer cut off
Added more SFX polish
Monster joint positioning/rotation fixed
Card Fixes
Mimicry: instantiated cards are formatted properly
Puncture: now rounds up
Wall of Flesh: now has Threaten
Unyielding: Draw not being able to be upgraded fixed
Lean and Mean: reduced to 1AP
Tail Whip: damage increased
Ambush: Vulnerable increased
Open Path: reduced to 3AP and removed discard from library trigger
