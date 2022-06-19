

Hey Everyone!

It's been a long road to finally getting this update out. We're very sorry it's taken so much longer than what we, or you, would have preferred. The Gameplay Update itself is substantial, ranging from a host of new Elites and Bosses, with vastly improved AIs, to Card Upgrades being completely overhauled, to a much improved performance of the base game. As well as a myriad number of other improvements. We hope you'll enjoy the update. And we'll get down to introducing you to all the new features:

New Monsters and AIs

The first exciting update is the addition of 5 new elites and 2 new bosses! With major improvements to the AI logic across the board. With more thematic encounters employing unique mechanics, that we hope will provide you with a more fun and challenging experience.

Card Upgrades and Difficulty Implementation

We've done a complete overhaul of the Card Upgrades, which should allow for a more interesting and fluid experience. One that is better balanced, builds up on card thematics, while really allowing you to customize the play styles of your monsters. We've also implemented the difficulty ramp. With a wide range of encounters that get progressively more difficult as your team levels, with harder difficulties blocking off your path of retreat! So you better prepare accordingly.

Combat UX and Performace

Combat UX has been significantly improved, with added VFX and SFX throughout the game. We've also added Health Prediction to assist you in seeing how much damage you'll be doing, or to remind you of how much trouble you're in! Multiple underlying systems have been reworked and tweaked to improve performance of Combat as a whole, making for a smoother and more engaging experience.



We sincerely hope that you enjoy our latest update. We'll be switching back to a schedule of smaller updates, at a more rapid pace. With the next content update coming in the next week or two. Keep an eye out for the Event Update! Till then, we've listed a summarized change log below, for those who want to go in to more detail on what we've been working on for the past 6 months.

Best regards

MultiCell Dev Team

Change Log

Overhaul

AI Overhaul - Better, more recognizable patterns, with unique mechanics

Card Upgrades complete overhaul - Upgrades suiting the specific card

Difficulty implemented - Encounters ramp up in difficulty, unable to retreat on Hard/Hellish

Ailments system overhauled - Stand-alone Ailments, and Disease chains that need to be handled

Encounters balanced - More varied encounters, balanced to the new AIs

Health Prediction in Combat added

Combat

Hand UX improvements

Token rework - order of execution bugs, poison no longer ticks up

Monster positioning and scaling reworked

Monster hitboxes reworked

Monster vfx system implemented

Minor art improvements in Needle and Thread, and Shuffling animation

Card vfx improved

Card Piles show correct applied upgrades, corrected formatting

Combat Bugs

Enemy AttackEngine reworked - weird enemy AI patterns bug

Death while flying softlock

Charge on Enemies only applying to first hit bug

Monsters surviving death bug

Card persistent glowing bug

Block value underneath Intent bug

Card Level not showing correctly during Combat bug

Intent blinking after enemy death bug

Token Spacing due to passives visual bug

Stun visual bug

Transition misalignment visual bug

Performance

Card Events isolated to reduce spike caused by bottleneck in the events system

Hand code reworked to be more performant

Unplayables code reworked to make it cheaper to check if card is playable

Enemy intent check is spread out to remove spikes in performance

Card Resolver Engine made more performant to reduce lag during card resolving

Removed some unused Physics2D collider calls

Other

Creation: Randomize builds complete creatures, with a bias for matching left/right legs

Creation: Randomize failing on the first click bug fixed

Deck View: Able to access and upgrade decks from various pages

Shops: Can now handle case when there are no more limbs to unlock

Storage: additional check for if save is not yet loaded

Card Drafting: added polish

Rewards: fixed 1 flesh reward bug

Rewards: rerolls duplicate card rewards

Rewards/Upgrades: sticky tooltips bug fixed

Dialogue: shortened, shuffled pacing, removed sticky dialogues

Town Map: Library removed, wrong Vellum amount bug fixed

Credits: updated

626/627 are now just temporary loans

Added Mixed Encounters

Monster shadows are no longer cut off

Added more SFX polish

Monster joint positioning/rotation fixed

Card Fixes

Mimicry: instantiated cards are formatted properly

Puncture: now rounds up

Wall of Flesh: now has Threaten

Unyielding: Draw not being able to be upgraded fixed

Lean and Mean: reduced to 1AP

Tail Whip: damage increased

Ambush: Vulnerable increased

Open Path: reduced to 3AP and removed discard from library trigger