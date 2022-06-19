Update v1.10: Meet Krag and Ross!

Hello Raifu Wars fans!
We're bringing you another update featuring some fun new characters, expanded deck customization, and more!
What's New
- 2 new characters: Krag and Ross!
- Adjust cards' star cost, tier requirement, and deck weight
- Deck presets: save and load your custom decks!
- Add new objects and buildings to editor
- Music available to all regardless of DLC purchases, character theme music now plays on tier up
- Balanced 2v2 start order (1st player skipped)
- Team chat
- Simple profanity filter for chat (can be disabled in settings)
- UI Improvements
- Improve server region selection
- Various bugfixes
What's Next
Things we'd like to tackle in the next few updates...
- More characters!!
- Updated map format and editor
- New stock maps
- More cards
- Improved card history
- CPU improvements: cooperative AI, adjustable difficulty levels
- Gamemodes
- 1v1 and 3v3
- Complete Wiki
- More workshop content
Known Issues
- Steam rich-presence missing
- Linux build doesn't load workshop maps
- Game sync error caused by CPU players online
Cheers,
Yotis Studios
Changed files in this update