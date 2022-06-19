Update v1.10: Meet Krag and Ross!

Share · View all patches · Build 8965041 · Last edited 19 June 2022 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Raifu Wars fans!

We're bringing you another update featuring some fun new characters, expanded deck customization, and more!

What's New

2 new characters: Krag and Ross!

Adjust cards' star cost, tier requirement, and deck weight

Deck presets: save and load your custom decks!

Add new objects and buildings to editor

Music available to all regardless of DLC purchases, character theme music now plays on tier up

Balanced 2v2 start order (1st player skipped)

Team chat

Simple profanity filter for chat (can be disabled in settings)

UI Improvements

Improve server region selection

Various bugfixes

What's Next

Things we'd like to tackle in the next few updates...

More characters!!

Updated map format and editor

New stock maps

More cards

Improved card history

CPU improvements: cooperative AI, adjustable difficulty levels

Gamemodes

1v1 and 3v3

Complete Wiki

More workshop content

Known Issues

Steam rich-presence missing

Linux build doesn't load workshop maps

Game sync error caused by CPU players online

Cheers,

Yotis Studios