Raifu Wars update for 19 June 2022

Update v1.10: Meet Krag and Ross!

Update v1.10: Meet Krag and Ross!

Build 8965041

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Raifu Wars fans!

We're bringing you another update featuring some fun new characters, expanded deck customization, and more!

What's New

  • 2 new characters: Krag and Ross!
  • Adjust cards' star cost, tier requirement, and deck weight
  • Deck presets: save and load your custom decks!
  • Add new objects and buildings to editor
  • Music available to all regardless of DLC purchases, character theme music now plays on tier up
  • Balanced 2v2 start order (1st player skipped)
  • Team chat
  • Simple profanity filter for chat (can be disabled in settings)
  • UI Improvements
  • Improve server region selection
  • Various bugfixes

What's Next

Things we'd like to tackle in the next few updates...

  • More characters!!
  • Updated map format and editor
  • New stock maps
  • More cards
  • Improved card history
  • CPU improvements: cooperative AI, adjustable difficulty levels
  • Gamemodes
  • 1v1 and 3v3
  • Complete Wiki
  • More workshop content

Known Issues

  • Steam rich-presence missing
  • Linux build doesn't load workshop maps
  • Game sync error caused by CPU players online

Cheers,
Yotis Studios

