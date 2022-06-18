Balance and Systems Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8964613 · Last edited 18 June 2022 – 20:39:23 UTC by Wendy

Added Toggle Battle Speed Option for Battle

Healing Zones now restore Maximum Mana as well as Maximum HP

Fixed an Issue where Mouse Over Targeting was highlighting Fainted/Dead Enemies

Fixed grammar for enemy charge attacks

Character Personal Information now filled out with Backstory

<Balance Changes>

Players Level XP requirement for level 2 Reduced from 100 -> 50

XP Level % Mod decreased from 25% to 12.5%

XP Additive Mod decreased from 40 -> 20

XP Additive % Mod decreased from 25% to 12.5%

Increased Mage Default HP to 150

Decreased Mage Default MP to 150

Warrior Smash Base Damage increased from 50 -> 100

Warrior Percentage Damage increased from 25% -> 33%

Increased All Class Health Growth Ranks by 1

Adjusted all Class Initiative Growth Modifiers Random Range to be tighter

Enemy Changes

Removed Global Damage Mod and Damage Base from all Enemy Types

Enemies now have improved Initiative Growth Modifiers

Hulking Spirit health per level value reduced from 50 -> 15

Hulking Spirit Base HP reduced from 0

Hulking Spirit Armor Growth mod reduced from 7 -> 3

Hulking Spirit Initiative Reduced from 22 -> 6

Angry Spirit Armor Based Increased from 7 -> 10

Angry Spirit Armor Growth mod decreased from 4 -> 2

Angry Spirit Initiative Decreased from 15 -> 12

Ravenous Spirit Base Strength increased from 23 -> 30

Ravenous Spirit Strength Growth decreased from 15 -> 6

Ravenous Spirit Base Initiative reduced from 33 -> 7

Lithe Spirit Health Growth Decreased from 55 -> 25

Lithe Spirit Base Initiative Increased from 7 -> 15

Lithe Spirit Initiative Growth decreased from 15 -> 7

Ruinous Spirit Base Strength increased from 18 -> 100

Ruinous Spirit Strength Growth Decreased from 25 -> 10

Ruinous Spirit Base Health Increased from 75 -> 125

Ruinous Spirit Health Growth Decreased from 25 -> 10

Ruinous Spirit Base Armor Decreased from 50 -> 25

Ruinous Spirit Base Initiative decreased from 15 -> 2

Ruinous Spirit Initiative Growth decreased from 7 -> 1

Ruinous Spirit EXP Reward increased from 10 -> 15

Level 1 Encounter Changes

Encounters in Level 1 increased from 2 -> 3 Spawning Enemies on the top Floor

Top Floor Encounters increased from level 1 -> 2/1

Bottom Floor Encounters Levels Decreased from 4 -> 3/2

Level 2 Encounter Changes

Top Floor Boss Encounter Reduced from Level 10 -> Level 8

Standard Encounters Reduced 1 -> 2 Levels

Bottom Floor Boss Encounter increased from Level 10 -> 15

Level 3 Encounter Changes

Top Floor Encounters Reduced from Level 13 -> Level 10

Top Floor Boss Encounter Reduced from Level 18 -> Level 15

Bottom Floor Encounters Reduced Levels by 5

Bottom Floor Boss Encounter Level Reduced from 25 -> 20

Known Issues:

There is a known issue regarding player movement hanging/freezing occasionally after interacting

with a Pitfall tile. We apologize and are looking into the issue further.

We are currently attempting to reproduce and fix a bug that stalls encounters.