18.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

Gem UI Added to in-game it will shown up when gem is collected

In Game Statistics added you can open it with pressing TAB key

Now chests drop from bosses and you gain a random ability from the chest.

Changes

Guardian Angel skill visual is downsized

Mob spawn rates increased

Boss 4 Health increased

Bouncy projectiles destroy time reduced

Fixes