18.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Additions
- Gem UI Added to in-game it will shown up when gem is collected
- In Game Statistics added you can open it with pressing TAB key
- Now chests drop from bosses and you gain a random ability from the chest.
Changes
- Guardian Angel skill visual is downsized
- Mob spawn rates increased
- Boss 4 Health increased
- Bouncy projectiles destroy time reduced
Fixes
- Reached level achievements bug fixed
- Mob spawn issues fixed on multiplayer
- Fixed a bug that caused you to appear below the map in an area of the map
- Scared enemies now react instantly
- Fixed bug of getting behind walls
Changed files in this update