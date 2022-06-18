 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 18 June 2022

18.06.2022 Update Notes

18.06.2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

  • Gem UI Added to in-game it will shown up when gem is collected
  • In Game Statistics added you can open it with pressing TAB key
  • Now chests drop from bosses and you gain a random ability from the chest.

Changes

  • Guardian Angel skill visual is downsized
  • Mob spawn rates increased
  • Boss 4 Health increased
  • Bouncy projectiles destroy time reduced

Fixes

  • Reached level achievements bug fixed
  • Mob spawn issues fixed on multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to appear below the map in an area of ​​the map
  • Scared enemies now react instantly
  • Fixed bug of getting behind walls

