It took a bit longer than expected but Alpha 5.8 Make Repairs is out now. It brings 2 new blocks, a new action card, changes to the way the barracks works, and a major gameplay system. Also lots of bug fixes thanks to the help of the discord community.

This new system involves defenders and the way they are restored. Previously at the end of each wave any missing defenders would be automatically replaced. This meant that losing most of your defenders was no real issue as long as you managed to keep the enemies away from the keep. Now however you need reinforcements to replace missing soldiers. The keep will provide up to 5 reinforcements after each wave and will send them out automatically to blocks that are missing some of their soldiers. One of the new blocks and the new action card are involved with this system.

The action card is called Reinforce. You can play it on any blocks missing defenders to restore them back to the full number. It can even be used to restore the defenders on your keep, however in that case it is only one at a time.

The first of the new blocks is the Infirmary. Each one will provide 3 more reinforcements per wave. Quite useful to keep the numbers up if you are losing a lot of your soldiers later in the game.

The second new block is the Guard Post. It holds a couple strong melee defenders who will attack nearby enemies. These units are stronger than the barracks soldiers but are limited in number.

The Barracks block has changed a bit as well from the previous version. Before it would send out a couple soldiers who would then return at the end of each wave. Now it still sends soldiers to nearby blocks but it doesn't call them back. This means that over time it can slowly build up many weak melee defenders on nearby blocks. The range in which it can send soldiers has increased from only 1 tile way to 2 tiles and they are now better able to prioritize where to send their soldiers.

See below for the rest of the changes

Changes:

New reinforcement system as described above.

New Action Card - Reinforcement

New block Infirmary

New block Guard Post

Changes to the Barracks block.

More performance improvements

Units can now jump down a whole block height instead of only a half. The effects both enemies and your own defenders.

Enemy archers are now a bit more accurate and shoot a little faster.

Adjusted collision of defenders to make it easier for them to move passed one another.

Battlements have been made a little bit more accurate.

Archers now shoot a little bit slower.

The keep now has 50% more health as well as takes a bit less damage from rams.

Reduced the cost of all action cards

Fixes: