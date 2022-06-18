It took a bit longer than expected but Alpha 5.8 Make Repairs is out now. It brings 2 new blocks, a new action card, changes to the way the barracks works, and a major gameplay system. Also lots of bug fixes thanks to the help of the discord community.
This new system involves defenders and the way they are restored. Previously at the end of each wave any missing defenders would be automatically replaced. This meant that losing most of your defenders was no real issue as long as you managed to keep the enemies away from the keep. Now however you need reinforcements to replace missing soldiers. The keep will provide up to 5 reinforcements after each wave and will send them out automatically to blocks that are missing some of their soldiers. One of the new blocks and the new action card are involved with this system.
The action card is called Reinforce. You can play it on any blocks missing defenders to restore them back to the full number. It can even be used to restore the defenders on your keep, however in that case it is only one at a time.
The first of the new blocks is the Infirmary. Each one will provide 3 more reinforcements per wave. Quite useful to keep the numbers up if you are losing a lot of your soldiers later in the game.
The second new block is the Guard Post. It holds a couple strong melee defenders who will attack nearby enemies. These units are stronger than the barracks soldiers but are limited in number.
The Barracks block has changed a bit as well from the previous version. Before it would send out a couple soldiers who would then return at the end of each wave. Now it still sends soldiers to nearby blocks but it doesn't call them back. This means that over time it can slowly build up many weak melee defenders on nearby blocks. The range in which it can send soldiers has increased from only 1 tile way to 2 tiles and they are now better able to prioritize where to send their soldiers.
See below for the rest of the changes
Changes:
- New reinforcement system as described above.
- New Action Card - Reinforcement
- New block Infirmary
- New block Guard Post
- Changes to the Barracks block.
- More performance improvements
- Units can now jump down a whole block height instead of only a half. The effects both enemies and your own defenders.
- Enemy archers are now a bit more accurate and shoot a little faster.
- Adjusted collision of defenders to make it easier for them to move passed one another.
- Battlements have been made a little bit more accurate.
- Archers now shoot a little bit slower.
- The keep now has 50% more health as well as takes a bit less damage from rams.
- Reduced the cost of all action cards
Fixes:
- Soldiers have learned to wait until the block has come to a complete stop before getting on so they don't fall off and have to climb back up to their positions.
- Fixed an issue with Creative Mode where losing would stop the wave from ending and thus prevent any further building.
- Fixed a bug with the tutorial that prevented advancing after receiving the volley action card.
- Fixed incorrect Cheval De Frise description.
- Cards are now deselected when night ends and the build phase only cards are returned to the hand.
- Additional changes to Flood Plains level to try and fix the random issue with it.
- Wave start button now enables on build phase start rather than wave end.
- Messages to wishlist on Steam should no longer appear in the full version of the game.
- Path over marsh tiles is no longer floating in the air.
- Climbing defenders are now properly teleported to their positions when the wave starts.
- Fixed an issue when clicking on a ballista that could sometimes cause a different ballista than intended to rotate instead of the target.
- Fixed an issue with the campaign that caused it to indicate that there was one more start obtainable than there actually was.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes occurred when trying to return to the map and soft locked the game on the level.
- Fixed Battlements not having stairs leading up to crossbow blocks.
- Numerous small fixes and changes to make the game more stable.
