//- Now, on hit zombies on head the damage is multiplied by 1.5 and on hit on legs and arms the damage is multiplied by 0.5;
//- Fixed assault rifle sound without attenuation;
//- Now sounds are more realistic when behind walls;
//- Now ZPlague has achievements;
//- Reduced tank and creepy life;
//- Now you can mute other players;
//- Now when you kill a zombie you earn 25 ZPoints;
ZPlague update for 18 June 2022
ZPlague V1.3.1.0
Changed files in this update