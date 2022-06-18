 Skip to content

ZPlague update for 18 June 2022

ZPlague V1.3.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8964480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//- Now, on hit zombies on head the damage is multiplied by 1.5 and on hit on legs and arms the damage is multiplied by 0.5;
//- Fixed assault rifle sound without attenuation;
//- Now sounds are more realistic when behind walls;
//- Now ZPlague has achievements;
//- Reduced tank and creepy life;
//- Now you can mute other players;
//- Now when you kill a zombie you earn 25 ZPoints;

