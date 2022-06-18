ZPlague V1.3.1.0

//- Now, on hit zombies on head the damage is multiplied by 1.5 and on hit on legs and arms the damage is multiplied by 0.5;

//- Fixed assault rifle sound without attenuation;

//- Now sounds are more realistic when behind walls;

//- Now ZPlague has achievements;

//- Reduced tank and creepy life;

//- Now you can mute other players;

//- Now when you kill a zombie you earn 25 ZPoints;