Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 18 June 2022

A bugfix update for Wally!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Balance Changes
Coco Mode and Wally+
Lowered Enemy Dragons from shooting 3 fireballs to one only
You can now choose two upgrades instead of just one.

Changelog:

  • Fixed co-op and Steam Input controller code. (sorry about that)
  • Fixed a few bugs that people mentioned on the Steam forums. (yes, we read the forums!)
  • We Fixed a bug that prevented you from using the hover boots to slow down on the spider webs
  • Fixed a Soft lock that occurred when beating a floor
  • Fixed online leaderboards code for platforms Wally is not out... yet 👀

A friendly reminder that if your friend does not have the game, you can show them the game via Steam Remote Play Together! It is 100% compatible with the game's co-op mode, just be sure your friend has a controller of some sort.

This update is live for all OSes, not just Windows.

PS: Updated the macOS client icon, should be high quality™ now.

