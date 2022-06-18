A bugfix update for Wally!

-Balance Changes

Coco Mode and Wally+

Lowered Enemy Dragons from shooting 3 fireballs to one only

You can now choose two upgrades instead of just one.

Changelog:

Fixed co-op and Steam Input controller code. (sorry about that)

Fixed a few bugs that people mentioned on the Steam forums. (yes, we read the forums!)

We Fixed a bug that prevented you from using the hover boots to slow down on the spider webs

Fixed a Soft lock that occurred when beating a floor

Fixed online leaderboards code for platforms Wally is not out... yet 👀

A friendly reminder that if your friend does not have the game, you can show them the game via Steam Remote Play Together! It is 100% compatible with the game's co-op mode, just be sure your friend has a controller of some sort.

This update is live for all OSes, not just Windows.

PS: Updated the macOS client icon, should be high quality™ now.