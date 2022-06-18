 Skip to content

Five Stages of Pink update for 18 June 2022

MAC + LINUX addition

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What the title says ! I can now publish it for Mac and Linux players !

NEXT PART ?

Regarding the next part "coming soon", as I mentioned in my previous post, my unpredictable life took a turn (because of my side job) and I don't believe I'll finish it before the end of June, my wishes are for during July !

And I want to add Steam achievements ! So this will take time too !

