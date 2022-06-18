MAC + LINUX addition

What the title says ! I can now publish it for Mac and Linux players !
NEXT PART ?
Regarding the next part "coming soon", as I mentioned in my previous post, my unpredictable life took a turn (because of my side job) and I don't believe I'll finish it before the end of June, my wishes are for during July !
And I want to add Steam achievements ! So this will take time too !
Don't forget to join the DISCORD !
And my Twitter !
If you want to support the project (and support me) you can buy the Soundtrack, thank you so much !
Changed files in this update