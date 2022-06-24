 Skip to content

ManaCollect update for 24 June 2022

Japanese Language Support Added!

Build 8963950

Patchnotes via Steam Community


With the gracious permission of the developer Tazigen Clock, we're happy to report that ManaCollect on Steam has now been updated to include the original Japanese language as well!

Please enjoy!

Changed files in this update

ManaCollect Content Depot 335201
