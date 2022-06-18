Patch 1.0.3 available now!

Ver. 1.0.3 patch notes:

You can now find several types of sub-weapons on each stage instead of one type per stage;

Created sub-weapon inventory and swap button. Now you can pick up more than one sub-weapon and swap between them;

Included sub-weapons from stages 1 and 2: Throwing Knife and Throwing Torch;

Increased easy mode lives to 6 from 3, normal mode lives to 4 from 3, and hard mode still has 3 lives;

Streamlined stage select menu screen;

When quitting game from main menu a short pause and screen change occurs, to ensure a clean closing of the program;

Added loading screens to ensure that data saving/loading is processed completely;