Patch 1.0.3 available now!

Ver. 1.0.3 patch notes:
-
You can now find several types of sub-weapons on each stage instead of one type per stage;
-
Created sub-weapon inventory and swap button. Now you can pick up more than one sub-weapon and swap between them;
-
Included sub-weapons from stages 1 and 2: Throwing Knife and Throwing Torch;
-
Increased easy mode lives to 6 from 3, normal mode lives to 4 from 3, and hard mode still has 3 lives;
-
Streamlined stage select menu screen;
-
When quitting game from main menu a short pause and screen change occurs, to ensure a clean closing of the program;
-
Added loading screens to ensure that data saving/loading is processed completely;
-
Massively overhauled widget back-end programming for more efficiency/versatility for new menus to be included in later updates;
Stage 3:
-
Decreased Crystal Golem boss health to 800 from 1000, to make it less grindy. Changed some of its attacks and reactions to make it more challenging;
-
Edited Stage 3-1 background wind sound effect to loop seamlessly instead of having abrupt end/beginning;
-
Increased damage of Throwing Cross from 50 to 60;
Stage 6:
-
Damage to Wisp Lord: throwing leaves do 50 damage, other projectiles do 35 damage. Bombs do nothing;
-
Some other stuff too!
Thank you for reading!
