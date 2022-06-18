 Skip to content

Super Stereotypical: The Rise of Indiemania update for 18 June 2022

Patch 1.0.3 available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8963915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.0.3 patch notes:

  • You can now find several types of sub-weapons on each stage instead of one type per stage;

  • Created sub-weapon inventory and swap button. Now you can pick up more than one sub-weapon and swap between them;

  • Included sub-weapons from stages 1 and 2: Throwing Knife and Throwing Torch;

  • Increased easy mode lives to 6 from 3, normal mode lives to 4 from 3, and hard mode still has 3 lives;

  • Streamlined stage select menu screen;

  • When quitting game from main menu a short pause and screen change occurs, to ensure a clean closing of the program;

  • Added loading screens to ensure that data saving/loading is processed completely;

  • Massively overhauled widget back-end programming for more efficiency/versatility for new menus to be included in later updates;

Stage 3:

  • Decreased Crystal Golem boss health to 800 from 1000, to make it less grindy. Changed some of its attacks and reactions to make it more challenging;

  • Edited Stage 3-1 background wind sound effect to loop seamlessly instead of having abrupt end/beginning;

  • Increased damage of Throwing Cross from 50 to 60;

Stage 6:

  • Damage to Wisp Lord: throwing leaves do 50 damage, other projectiles do 35 damage. Bombs do nothing;

  • Some other stuff too!

Thank you for reading!

